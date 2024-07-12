India Games Market Analysis 2024: India Emerges as Fastest Growing Video Games Market in Asia with Revenue Surpassing $830 Million in 2023

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Games Market Reports Series - 3 Report Bundle" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India secured its position as the world's most populous nation in 2023 and retained its title as the fastest growing video games market in Asia. Factors such as higher disposable income, the growth of internet connectivity, and low-cost smartphones are propelling India's video games market forward.

The India Games Market Report series includes a Market Model Report, a Gamer Behaviour & Market Insights Report and a Market Model Update Report.

Each report includes sections on PC, mobile and console segments. From the importance of localization to user preferences for in-game monetization, discover how gamers in India engage with video games so you can make the best business decision through the India Report Series.

Key takeaways from the India Market Model Report

The Indian video games market generated revenue of $830 million in 2023, up 15.9% YoY, a slight decline from the 19% growth in 2022.

3% of gamers spend money on video games, with monthly ARRPU standing at $0.29.

The India video games market is set to grow 13.6% in 2024, with revenue of $943 million, surpassing $1 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to reach $1.4 billion in 2028, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 11.1%.

India is the fastest-growing market tracked the publishing team and is a market that games companies need to pay attention to now.

Mobile will continue to be a disproportionate part of India's gaming pie by spending, accounting for 77.9% of total revenue, followed by PC (14.5%) and console (7.7%).

Key Topics Covered:

INDIA MARKET MODEL REPORT TABLE OF CONTENTS

About the Report

Executive Summary

Market Model Infographic

2024 Market Model Market Model - All Platforms Market Model - Mobile Market Model - PC Market Model - Console Market Model - Export

Analysis & Demographics

Forward Looking Analysis

Gamer Demographics

Appendix

List of Exhibits:

Domestic Video Games Market - Mobile, PC, Console

Gamer Demographics - Gender, Age & Devices

Gamer Demographics - Employment Status and Income

