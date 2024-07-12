Teen Novel THE RISE Has All the Tropes You Could Ever Want in an Angels vs. Demons, Supernatural YA Fantasy

Charleston, SC, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middle school has always been hard. But when you’re the last child of heaven and hell trapped in the body of a teenager, things are downright crazy. Gamagin never asked to be stuck in a human body—let alone that of an adolescent, with all the drama and hormones that come with it. But God has a very particular mission in store for Gamagin: one that only he can accomplish. The problem is, no one but God seems to know what that mission is.

As Gamagin starts public school for the first time, he finds a kindred spirit in Gabe, an ordinary boy who was homeschooled for his entire life. They make quite the pair—both a little out of their depth—until their duo becomes a trio with Zandy, a girl with a supernatural secret identity of her own. With Gamagin’s heritage, Zandy’s unfathomable power, and Gabe’s everyman it-factor, can the group uncover their true purpose in a swirling universe of spiritual and existential threats before cosmic terrors reigns supreme? And maybe just as importantly, can they survive the social pressures of the school year?

Malex C. Bennett’s fantasy world is one of comedy, drama, high stakes, low stakes, and action-packed adventure. The Rise: Hell’s Youngest to Heaven’s Finest vibes like a teen-focused Supernatural or Lucifer with a Teen Titans tongue-in-cheek flavor. Perfect for fans of suspense, humor, magic, and superpowers, this title is a can’t miss for the summer.

About the Author:

Malex C. Bennett is a native of the beautiful state of Nebraska. Malex fell in love with the world of the weird and awesome when he witnessed his grade school teacher leap from a classroom window and race across the schoolyard. Although Malex never found out what prompted such a bizarre even, he came to adore storytelling that blends humor, mystery, and the unusual. His fantasy writing aims to help readers escape the mundane of their worlds and embark on incredible, unforgettable adventures, the likes of which they’ll never forget.

