Just Published! The Timing of Scriptural Creation Aligns with Scientific Understanding.

Charleston, SC, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Timing of Biblical Creation by Jim Pirkle, MD, PhD, examines the Scriptural evidence for the length of creation days and the timing of the creation of heavenly bodies. Pirkle finds that interpreting creation days as 24-hour periods does not agree with Scriptural information on the duration of creation days and results in multiple contradictions with Genesis Scripture. Instead, he presents a compelling case based solely on Scripture for understanding these days as long periods, which agrees with Scriptural information on the duration of creation days and removes contradictions with Genesis Scripture.



In The Timing of Biblical Creation, Pirkle argues that Scriptural evidence determines that God created the sun, moon, stars, and earth in Genesis 1:1, which is consistent with our best scientific knowledge. He emphasizes that understanding this evidence requires a careful evaluation of Hebrew words in the Genesis creation account and examination of creation information in Job, Psalms, Deuteronomy, and other books of the Bible.

Key themes explored in The Timing of Biblical Creation include:

The Scriptural evidence for the duration of creation days

The order of creation of the sun, moon, stars, and earth based on evidence in Genesis, Job, Psalms, and Deuteronomy

How sunlight became progressively more visible on earth as the creation story progresses

Scriptural information on the timing of the origin of the universe

Jim Pirkle structures the narrative to engage readers, regularly drawing from multiple Scriptural sources to clarify the consistent Scriptural understanding of the timing of creation. Without drawing on scientific information, evidence solely from the Scriptural creation account agrees with our best scientific understanding of the timing of creation, he states.

The Timing of Biblical Creation is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit www.jimpirkle.org.

About the Author: Jim Pirkle, MD, PhD, earned his medical degree (board-certified in clinical pathology) and his PhD in physical chemistry from Emory University. With over 50 years in medical and biochemical sciences, he has focused on laboratory science that improves the diagnosis and prevention of disease and harmful exposures. Dr. Pirkle has directed 25 reference and research laboratories, developing and applying clinical laboratory methods and standardizing clinical measurements. He has published over 150 peer-reviewed articles addressing environmental chemical exposures, chronic and infectious diseases, and public health responses. A longtime Christian teacher, he currently teaches at Equipping the Saints at Skyland Church in Atlanta, Georgia, where he lives with his wife, Helen, and enjoys their children and grandchildren.

