The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|873,884
|557.08
|486,819,959
|8 July 2024
|51,483
|544.76
|28,045,944
|9 July 2024
|48,746
|540.47
|26,345,951
|10 July 2024
|45,934
|541.95
|24,893,974
|11 July 2024
|37,107
|546.60
|20,282,674
|12 July 2024
|44,856
|546.17
|24,498,939
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,102,010
|554.34
|610,887,440
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,102,010 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.71% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
