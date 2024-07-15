Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

| Source: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, which has an interest in shares in the Company through two of its related investment funds, Allan Gray Africa Equity Fund Limited and Allan Gray Africa Ex SA Equity Fund Limited, which hold on behalf of multiple clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, has notified the Company of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies) to a previously disclosed shareholding, such that clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited now have, in aggregate, a total interest in 6.445% of the Company's issued share capital. The following information was provided:

Issuer name - CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

ISIN – JE00BF0XVB15

Significant shareholder - Allan Gray Proprietary Limited

City of registered office - Cape Town

Country of registered office - South Africa

Date on which threshold was crossed – 11 July 2024

Date on which Issuer notified – 12 July 2024

% of direct voting rights – 6.445%

Date of completion – 12 July 2024

Place of completion – Cape Town

