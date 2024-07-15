Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, which has an interest in shares in the Company through two of its related investment funds, Allan Gray Africa Equity Fund Limited and Allan Gray Africa Ex SA Equity Fund Limited, which hold on behalf of multiple clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, has notified the Company of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies) to a previously disclosed shareholding, such that clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited now have, in aggregate, a total interest in 6.445% of the Company's issued share capital. The following information was provided:
Issuer name - CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
ISIN – JE00BF0XVB15
Significant shareholder - Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
City of registered office - Cape Town
Country of registered office - South Africa
Date on which threshold was crossed – 11 July 2024
Date on which Issuer notified – 12 July 2024
% of direct voting rights – 6.445%
Date of completion – 12 July 2024
Place of completion – Cape Town
Enquiries:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|Mark Learmonth
|Tel: +44 1534 679 800
|Camilla Horsfall
|Tel: +44 7817 841 793
|Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
|Tel: +44 207 397 1965
|Adrian Hadden
|Tel: +44 131 220 9775
|Pearl Kellie
|Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
|Scott Mathieson/Matt Hogg
|Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
|Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
|Gordon Poole
|Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
|Julia Tilley
|Elfie Kent
|3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
|Patrick Chidley
|Tel: +1 917 991 7701
|Paul Durham
|Tel: +1 203 940 2538
|Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
|Debra Tatenda
|Tel: +263 77802131
|IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
|Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
|Lloyd Mlotshwa