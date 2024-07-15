Nokia and Telecom Egypt bring 5G to Egypt for the first time

Press Release

Cairo, Egypt – Nokia today announced a new partnership with Telecom Egypt to bring 5G technology to Egypt for the first time. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the country's telecom landscape by introducing the transformative power of 5G to cities including Alexandria, Aswan, Cairo, Giza, and Luxor. Nokia will provide its comprehensive AirScale portfolio to deliver an exceptional network experience to Telecom Egypt’s customers including faster data speeds, enhanced performance, and capacity. Deployment will take place later this year.

Under the agreement, Nokia will deploy 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment from its industry leading AirScale portfolio, comprising baseband units and its latest generation of Massive MIMO radios. These solutions utilize Nokia's energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, delivering extensive 5G capacity and coverage as well as enabling easy deployments. Nokia will also offer various professional services, encompassing deployment, integration, and network optimization.

5G technology will bring numerous benefits, including increased capacity for seamless connectivity in some of Egypt’s most densely populated areas. This will support a wide range of applications and services, resulting in faster downloads, smoother streaming, and improved network performance. This advancement will enable unprecedented levels of innovation and efficiency across various sectors, empowering organizations to thrive in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

Earlier this year, Telecom Egypt secured the country's first 5G license, which is valid for 15 years.

Mohamed Al Fowey, Vice President, and Chief Technology Officer at Telecom Egypt, said: “This new agreement with Nokia further strengthens our strong partnership, reaffirms our commitment to providing cutting-edge digital services, and positions us at the forefront of the 5G revolution. Both our consumer and enterprise customers can look forward to enhanced mobile broadband and exciting new applications that leverage the speed and low latency of 5G technology.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “This important 5G contract with Telecom Egypt extends our longstanding partnership. The introduction of 5G services enabled by our extensive portfolio will open exciting new opportunities for people and businesses in Egypt to experience enhanced mobile connectivity. Our collaboration establishes a strong foundation for driving the nation's digital transformation.”

