US Ad-Supported vs. Ad-Free Streaming Video Viewers 2024: Ads on Amazon Prime Video Shake Up Streaming, Netflix and Disney+ Viewers Shift to Ad Plan

Among subscription video streaming services, Amazon Prime Video has the highest share of ad-supported viewers, while Netflix has the lowest.

Amazon made an immediate impact with Prime Video's new ad tier. Netflix and Disney+ will make sizable gains in ad-supported viewing, but most of their users will still choose their ad-free plans. YouTube and free streaming services feature growing audiences that will compete for ad dollars.

Key Question: What share of the viewers of various US subscription streaming services are ad-supported?

Key Stat: A full 80.0% of US Amazon Prime Video viewers will be ad-supported in 2024, a higher share than any other subscription streaming service.

Amazon shakes up ad-supported streaming

The ad-supported video streaming market is getting more crowded

