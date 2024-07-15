Australia Cards and Payments Market Opportunities and Risks 2024-2028: Contactless Payments are Increasingly being Rolled Out in the Transport Sector

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Australian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, cash, direct debits, cheques, and credit transfers during the review-period (2020-24).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2024e-28). It also offers information on the Australia's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Australian cards and payments industry, including :

Current and forecast values for each market in the Australian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, cash, direct debits, cheques, and credit transfers. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Australian cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Australian cards and payments industry.

Report Scope

Contactless payments are increasingly being rolled out in the transport sector. In November 2023, transit payments processor Littlepay deployed contactless payments across the Hobart Airport to Hobart City bus route in partnership with Mastercard, CommBank, UK-based fare collection technology provider Masabi, and Japanese technology company Fujitsu. Travelers can now make contactless payments using cards and mobile devices for this journey, eliminating the need to purchase tickets before boarding. Meanwhile, Victoria's government is planning to overhaul its Myki ticketing system to accept contactless cards in collaboration with CommBank and business solutions provider Conduent. This functionality is set to be rolled out in 2025.

Credit and charge cards have lower adoption compared to debit cards, and rising credit card interest rates will prove a challenge to their adoption. Major banks such as Westpac, ANZ, National Australia Bank (NAB), and CommBank are gradually increasing their interest rates. For instance, from June 20, 2024, the APR on Westpac's Rewards and Low Fee credit cards increased by up to 1.25 basis points to 20.99%, while cash advance rates on all credit cards to increase by 0.5 basis points to 21.99%. This highlights that credit is becoming more expensive in the country.

Australia's ecommerce market is experiencing healthy growth. To benefit from this trend, retailers are introducing unique online shopping concepts such as livestream shopping. In January 2023, IKEA launched a livestream shopping experience whereby users can buy products directly from its website while streaming home furnishing videos. Links for specific products are available in the livestream window, meaning consumers do not need to search for the products on the website-thus offering consumers a more convenient experience.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

In-Store Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Company Coverage:

CommBank

Westpac

ANZ Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

National Australia Bank

HSBC

Australia Post

Reserve Bank of Australia

eftpos

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Worldline

Fiserv

Tyro

PayPal

Apple Pay

Afterpay

Google Pay

Klarna

Samsung Pay

Beem

