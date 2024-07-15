Gamification & Simulation Training in the Defense Industry: GEMS has been Identified by the US Armed Forces as a Critical Enabler for Future Force Readiness and Skills Training

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gamification & Simulation Training in Defense (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



While the training aspect of military operations receives comparatively less attention than defense equipment procurement, the level of investment within the training and simulation market has continued to expand over the past decade as emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented or virtual reality, 3D-image generation, and whole-earth simulation drive a renewed interest in the benefits of 'gamified' training and military simulation.

The concept of Gaming, Exercises, Modeling, and Simulation (GEMS) has been identified by the US armed forces as a critical enabler for future force readiness and skills training, with annual US investments in this market forecast to exceed the $26 billion mark in 2028.

As concerns over deteriorating global security drive shifts in defense policy and renewed investment, particularly in Europe and the Asia-Pacific, other nations have begun to leverage gamified training and simulation capabilities to modernize and streamline current training pipelines. Applications for gamified training run the breadth of the defense sector, from flight and weapons training through maintenance down to soft-skills training for procurement and administrative specialists.

The potential for cross-industry collaboration between the defense and technology sectors has driven further investment from around the globe, with several dual-use commercial-off-the-shelf technologies such as VR headsets, video gaming render engines, and generative AI models being leveraged to deliver innovative solutions for military forces worldwide. A rising number of partnerships have emerged in recent years, further accelerating the pace of technological innovation and setting the stage for future growth across the training and simulation market.

The market for training and simulation equipment is forecast to increase in total value over the next decade, rising from a total value of $29 billion in 2022 up to $37.5 billion by 2032 at 2.6% CAGR.



Key Highlights

Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market.

Analysis of the various gamified training & simulation solutions, programs and projects currently under development, as well as the impact of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented/virtual reality and 3D modeling capabilities on the future outlook of the gamification & simulation training theme.

Report Scope

The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered.

The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole gamified training & simulation value chain are covered.

Highlights from the range different gamified training & simulation related research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Players

Thematic briefing

Serious gaming - an overview

Serious gaming - defense applications

Trends

Technology Trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Case studies

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture Financing trends

Patent trends

Hiring trends

Value Chain Value Chain - Hardware Value Chain - Middleware Value Chain - Software

Companies

Leading companies

Disruptor companies

Sector Scorecards

Aerospace, Defense & Security scorecard

Company Coverage:

Battlespace Simulations

Boeing

Bohemia Interactive Simulations

CAE Inc

Elbit Systems

Epic Games

Havelsan

ManTech International

Microsoft

Rheinmetall

RTX Corp

Thales

Advanced Simulation Technology

Adaptive Systems

Allen Control Systems

Applied Virtual Simulation

Bagira Systems

Blackshark.ai

Cubic

ECA Group

Exail

Flaim

Hadean

Hologate

Immersive Display Solutions

MES Corp

Metrea Simulations

Modest Tree

MVR Simulation

Red6

SoarTech AI

SimCentric

SkyEngine AI

Synergy Simulation & Training

Thomas Global Systems

VR Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/on5i7n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.