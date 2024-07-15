GXO appoints Rui Marques as Managing Director in Spain and Portugal

After leading GXO in France, Marques returns to Spain and Portugal to drive GXO's expansion



MADRID, Spain, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced Rui Marques will return to Spain as Managing Director of GXO Iberia to continue driving the company's expansion in Spain and Portugal.



Marques, who previously held this position for more than a decade, returns to GXO Spain and Portugal after leading the company’s operations in France. He rejoins Iberia to lead a team of more than 8,500 employees and the largest logistics footprint in Spain, with more than 1.5 million square meters. Marques will lead the development of high-performing teams, sales growth, technology investment and operational excellence.



Over the last year, as Managing Director of GXO France, Marques was instrumental in the growth of the business and now returns to Spain and Portugal to drive the expansion of GXO in Iberia, focused on customer satisfaction through innovation, customer growth through the continuing demand for outsourced logistics and expanding GXO’s portfolio of value-added services to strengthen GXO’s leadership position in e-commerce where it is already the leading company in Iberia.



Paul Mohan, Managing Director of GXO in Continental Europe, said, "Rui’s deep expertise and experience across the logistics sector in Europe will be invaluable in driving the future growth of GXO in Spain and Portugal. We are pleased to have Rui at the helm of such a terrific business."



"I am extremely happy to be back as part of the great team at GXO Iberia. Having fulfilled my objectives in France, I am excited and proud to return to be part of the talented team in Spain and Portugal to continue growing together," said Rui Marques. "Above all, I want to continue to pursue growth formulas and career opportunities for all our team members and continue to be one of the best companies to work for in Spain.”



With this appointment, GXO has consolidated its management team in Spain and Portugal, where it had already incorporated in recent months a commercial director, a project manager and two business unit managers, strengthening the management team in view of the company's expansion.



About GXO in Spain and Portugal



GXO, the leading e-commerce logistics provider in Spain, has had a strong presence in the country for more than a decade and has 50 distribution centers in Spain and Portugal. GXO manages logistics for leading clients in various sectors, such as e-commerce and retail, textiles, food and beverage, automotive and technology. GXO has the largest logistics footprint in Spain, totaling 1.5 million square meters, and operates the largest distribution center in the sector in Europe, a site of almost 200,000 square meters, located in Guadalajara. As of December 31, 2023, the company employed more than



8,500 workers, making it the largest logistics employer in Spain. GXO has been recognized by Forbes as one of the 100 best companies to work for in Spain for five consecutive years.



About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider capitalizing on the rapid growth of e-commerce and automation. GXO provides a world-class, diverse workplace for more than 130,000 team members in more than 970 facilities totalling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and e-commerce solutions. GXO is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram.

