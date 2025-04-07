Hisense Partners with GXO to Manage its Logistics Operations in Spain

Rapid 2-month implementation already improving productivity and stock control accuracy at a new 36,000-square-meter logistics center in Valencia

MADRID, Spain, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today a new strategic partnership with Hisense, a global leader in technology, televisions, home appliances and HVAC equipment. GXO will be responsible for managing Hisense’s logistics operations at a new 36,000-square-meter site in Albuixech, Valencia. Operations will include distribution, returns and repacking as well as value-added services such as repalletization.

‘We are very proud of this new strategic partnership with Hisense, a company that shares our values of innovation and excellence,” said Rui Marques, Managing Director of GXO in Spain and Portugal. “Our ability to address supply chain challenges such as peak demand, as well as operate an environmentally sustainable facility, are key to enabling increased customer satisfaction for Hisense.”

The facility is strategically located, with access to the Mediterranean corridor and a harbor, with capacity to distribute more than 700,000 units per year, strengthening GXO’s footprint in the Mediterranean area. Thanks to GXO’s expertise, the rapid implementation and peak fulfillment were conducted in parallel at the new site.

In just two months, GXO has been able to significantly improve productivity and inventory accuracy by implementing solutions with extra pressure assistance for bulky and delicate products, thus reducing breakage rates and maintaining operational excellence. This operation is also expected to implement proven technology solutions deployed in similar GXO operations, demonstrating GXO’s unique role as a benchmark technology partner.

“This agreement represents a significant advancement of our supply chain and reinforces our commitment to excellence. With GXO's experience in large-scale global projects and its knowledge of the industry in Spain, we are confident that we will continue improving our productivity and fulfill our mission of providing accessible innovative technology to everyone to help enhance their quality of life. Having a trusted partner to manage our logistics operations with efficiency and accuracy is vital for us,” said Indalecio López, Service and Logistics Director, Hisense Iberia.

GXO as a sustainable logistics partner

GXO’s experience implementing large-scale, best-in-class solutions for customers has given it expertise in a wide range of ESG solutions across all verticals and geographies. GXO in Spain uses 100% renewable energy, has installed LED lighting and increased landfill diversion by recycling 82% of the waste generated at its centers. In partnership with Hisense, GXO has launched an initiative to use eco-friendly packaging specifically adapted to the logistics environment to reduce waste.

About GXO in Spain and Portugal

GXO is a leading e-commerce logistics provider in Spain, managing logistics for leading customers in various sectors, such as e-commerce and retail, textiles, food and beverage, automotive and technology. With a strong presence in Spain for more than a decade, GXO has 50 sites in Spain and Portugal. GXO has the largest logistics footprint in Spain, totaling 1.5 million square meters, and operates the largest facility in the sector in Europe, a center of almost 200,000 square meters in Guadalajara. As of the end of 2024, the company employed more than 8,500 workers, making it the largest logistics employer in Spain. It has been recognized by Forbes as one of the 100 "Best Place to Work” in Spain for five consecutive years.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hisense

A technology multinational founded in China in 1969, today Hisense is one of the world's leading brands of televisions, home appliances and air-conditioning equipment. It markets its products in more than 160 countries and regions.

It is also a sales leader in some of the world's main markets: China, South Africa, Australia, etc., as well as having a significant presence in large markets such as Europe and the USA, where it continues to expand its market and customers. Hisense has more than 100,000 employees in 64 companies around the world and 25 R&D centers.

Its presence in Europe, with 27 business units, more than 10,000 employees, 3 production centers and 4 R&D centers in Europe, Hisense Europe is a solid and reliable partner to meet all expectations and needs.

Media Contact

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

