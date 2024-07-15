Global Bisphenol A Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030 with Coverage of 30+ Major Players Including Altivia, ChangChun Group, Covestro AG

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bisphenol A - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Bisphenol A is estimated at 6.4 Million Tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 9.3 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the Bisphenol A market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the ongoing demand for polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins in key industries such as automotive, construction, and electronics continues to sustain BPA production. In the automotive industry, polycarbonate is favored for its lightweight yet durable properties, which contribute to vehicle efficiency and safety.
The construction sector relies on epoxy resins for high-performance coatings and adhesives that enhance the longevity and resilience of structures. Secondly, advancements in recycling technologies are enabling more efficient recovery and reuse of BPA-containing materials, promoting sustainability within the industry. Thirdly, regulatory restrictions, while challenging, also drive innovation. Companies are investing in research to develop safer BPA alternatives or new applications that meet safety standards. This includes the exploration of bio-based BPA analogs and other green chemistry approaches.
Additionally, emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization, leading to increased demand for BPA-based products. This growth is supported by significant infrastructure projects and the expansion of manufacturing activities in these regions. Combined with technological advancements and ongoing research, these factors continue to propel the BPA market, ensuring its relevance and adaptation in an evolving regulatory landscape.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Polycarbonate Resins Application segment, which is expected to reach 7.1 Million Tons by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Epoxy Resins Application segment is also set to grow at 4.8% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 1.7 Million Tons in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach 2.1 Million Tons by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Altivia, ChangChun Group, Covestro AG, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|273
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2023
|6.4 Million Tons
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|9.3 Million Tons
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Global Economic Update
- Bisphenol A - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Polycarbonate Plastics Expands Addressable Market Opportunity
- Growth in Automotive Industry Propels Demand for BPA-based Lightweight Components
- Increasing Use of Epoxy Resins in Construction Drives Adoption in Coatings and Adhesives
- Advancements in Recycling Technologies Strengthen Business Case for Sustainable BPA Usage
- Regulatory Restrictions on BPA Use Throws the Spotlight on Safer Alternatives
- Innovations in Bio-based BPA Analogues Impact Market Dynamics
- Consumer Shift Towards BPA-free Products Spurs Demand for Alternative Solutions
- Technological Advancements in BPA Production Processes Propel Growth in Efficiency
- Increasing Awareness of BPA`s Health Risks Generates Challenges for Market Adoption
- Expansion of the Electronics Industry Drives Demand for High-Performance BPA-based Materials
- Development of Flame Retardants Using BPA Expands Addressable Market in Safety Applications
- Growth in Thermal Paper Market Spurs Demand for BPA in Receipt Production
- Integration of BPA in Water Supply Infrastructure Strengthens Business Case for Epoxy Resins
- Expansion of Packaging Industry Drives Growth in BPA-based Protective Coatings
- Rising Demand for Durable and Transparent Plastics in Medical Devices Generates Market Growth
- Adoption of Green Chemistry Approaches in BPA Production Sustains Market Growth
- Focus on Reducing Carbon Footprint Strengthens Business Case for Recycled BPA Materials
- Expansion of Sports and Leisure Products Market Drives Adoption of BPA-based Polymers
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 33 Featured)
- Altivia
- ChangChun Group
- Covestro AG
- Hexion, Inc.
- Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
- Khuzestan Petrochemical Co
- Kumho P&B Chemicals, Inc.
- LG Chem
- Lihuayi Group Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- Olin Corporation
- PCC Synteza S.A.
- Samyang Innochem Corp.
- Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company
- Spolchemie
- Tianjin Synthetic Material Research Institute Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6lry
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment