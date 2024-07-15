NORBIT ASA - New share capital registered

Trondheim, 15 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by NORBIT ASA ("NORBIT" or the "Company") (Euronext Oslo Børs trading symbol: NORBT) on 12 July 2024 regarding completion of the acquisition of INNOMAR Technologie GmbH ("Innomar") and the resolution to issue 726,272 new shares to the founding management of Innomar as settlement for a portion of the purchase price relating to the acquisition.

The share capital increase of NOK 72,627.20 pertaining to the issuance of the 726,272 new shares has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises:

New share capital: NOK 6,352,376.30

New total number of shares: 63,523,763

Nominal value per share: NOK 0.10

For further information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

