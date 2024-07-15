Nano-enabled Batteries Global Strategic Analysis Report 2024: A $39.5 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Advances in Nanomaterial Synthesis and Adoption of Smart Grid Technologies

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nano-enabled Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nano-enabled Batteries is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$39.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the nano-enabled batteries market is driven by several factors. Advancements in nanomaterial synthesis and battery design are enhancing the performance and reducing the costs of these advanced batteries, making them more accessible for widespread adoption. The expanding market for electric vehicles is a significant driver, as automotive manufacturers seek batteries that can deliver longer ranges and shorter charging times to meet consumer demands.

Increasing investment in renewable energy infrastructure is also boosting demand for efficient energy storage solutions, with nano-enabled batteries playing a crucial role in storing and managing intermittent renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. Consumer behavior is shifting towards devices that offer greater convenience and longer battery life, driving the adoption of nano-enabled batteries in portable electronics.

Furthermore, government initiatives and funding aimed at advancing battery technology and promoting clean energy are providing substantial support for the development and commercialization of nano-enabled batteries. These combined factors are fostering robust growth in the nano-enabled batteries market, positioning it as a key area of innovation and investment in the energy storage sector.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Large Format Modules segment, which is expected to reach US$37.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 21.6%. The Customized Batteries segment is also set to grow at 10.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.3% CAGR to reach $5.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Altairnano, Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., NanoBolt Battery Company, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Nano-enabled Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Sustainability Throws the Spotlight on Environmentally Friendly Nanomaterials

Rise of Electric Vehicles Propels Growth in Nano-enabled Battery Innovations

Development of Flexible and Wearable Electronics Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Advances in Nanomaterial Synthesis Strengthen Business Case for High-Performance Batteries

Investment in Renewable Energy Infrastructure Generates Demand for Efficient Energy Storage Solutions

Consumer Shift towards Longer Battery Life and Convenience Drives Adoption of Nano-enabled Batteries

Technological Innovations in Silicon Nanowires and Graphene Enhance Battery Capacity

Rising Demand for High-Efficiency Energy Storage in Portable Electronics Sustains Market Growth

Enhanced Charge/Discharge Rates Spur Growth in Consumer Electronics Market

Development of Next-Generation Consumer Electronics Expands Opportunities for Nano-enabled Batteries

Increasing R&D Investments in Nanotechnology Generates Innovation in Battery Performance

Market Demand for Faster Charging Capabilities Drives Adoption of Nano-enabled Solutions

Adoption of Smart Grid Technologies Expands Market for Advanced Energy Storage

Global Trends in Green Technology Drive Demand for Sustainable Nano-enabled Batteries

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 21 Featured)

Altairnano

Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

NanoBolt Battery Company

Toshiba Corporation

StoreDot

Log9 Materials

Nanoramic Laboratories

NanoGraf Corporation

Black Diamond Structures LLC

Coreshell Technologies

Amprius Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/grmgpw

