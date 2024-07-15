Annual Strategy Dossier of the Top 5 Global Military Helicopter Market Players: Airbus, Bell, Boeing, Leonardo, and Sikorsky (2024-2027)

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Helicopter Market - Top 5 Market Players - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2024 - Airbus, Bell, Boeing, Leonardo, Sikorsky" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive analysis and insights into the Global Top 5 Military Helicopter Manufacturers with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.
Strong Demand for Military Helicopters for Fleet Recapitalization & Growth and Capabilities Advancement
The demand for military helicopters has witnessed a strong uptake with the disruption of world order and the drastic, unprecedented deterioration in the security environment globally. The demand has been especially strong for troop transport, heavy airlift, attack and naval helicopters for antisubmarine warfare across most regions globally as nations scramble to replace existing Cold war-era, in-service fleets with modern platforms featuring state-of-art capabilities while also offering a lower total cost of ownership.
The development & induction of next generation V-280 Valor tiltrotorcraft, under the U.S. Army's FLRAA program, is likely to shape the likely course of evolution of military helicopters in the U.S. market going forward while the cancellation of the FARA leg is likely to provide a new lease of life to Boeing's AH-64 Apache & Sikorsky's UH-60 Blackhawk platforms. The heavy lift market is likely to witness continued battle between the CH-47F Chinook and the CH-53K King Stallion across markets going forward. The development of NATO's Next Generation Medium Military Helicopter (NGMH) and technology suite, under ENGRT & NGRC initiatives, are likely to be a key growth opportunity for the defense industrial base across multiple EU member-states over medium term. The industry OEMs also increasingly continue to develop and offer mountable weapon system kits for civil helicopter platforms for users looking for basic weapons capabilities and they are proving to be quite popular as well.
Global A&D Market in a Major Upswing Phase amid Disruption of Traditional World Order and Geopolitical Tensions & Conflicts
The Global Aerospace & Defense Market is in a major upswing phase owing to the whittling down of traditional, rule-based world order and the return of the era of great power competition; led by China's geopolitical revisionism, backed by military ascension amid territorial disputes as well as issues with neighbors & military adventurism in Asia; and Russia's military resurgence creating a renewed threat to Europe along with their growing mutual defense cooperation and collaborations with North Korea and Iran, a dangerous reminiscent of the Axis powers of the World War II era. The same has led to a virtual defense renaissance globally and has created a surge in demand for upgrade & modernization of legacy systems, procurement of new defense equipment, replacement & recapitalization of ageing equipment, increased spending outlay towards R&D on next generation technologies and an accelerated production ramp-up of ammunition being undertaken across most key markets globally.
Global defense spending, clearly, is on an upward growth trajectory, driven by geopolitical shifts, and is projected to reach $2.5 trillion by 2025, thereby, providing the defense industrial bases across most key markets significant growth opportunities for the medium term horizon as it is desperately trying to ramp-up production rates over near term amid supply chain constraints to backfill depleting U.S. & NATO allies' stockpiles of munitions, missiles & weapon systems besides fulfilling Ukraine's critical requirements and to meet growing international demand in the era of great power competition. The U.S. Defense Budget continues to be in a growth phase and is pegged at $833 billion for FY2025 as the focus remains on strategic rivalry with China, supporting allies, namely, Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, and backing technological advancements as the core pivot amid near-term political uncertainty over the upcoming U.S. Presidential elections.
Global Economy Heading towards Slowdown
The global economy, however, is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 following continued monetary policy tightening posture by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation. The situation has been further exacerbated by the sustained geopolitical instability marked by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which continues unabated in its third year, and the Israeli military operations in Gaza and dangerous confrontations with Iran & Hezbollah, causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region and the world on the edge, thereby, becoming a double whammy for the global economic growth which returns to its range-bound average movement of under 3% annually and is perched dangerously close to a potential recession over near term. However, any further, major potential shocks at this time could send the global economy spiraling down into a recessionary cycle.
Key Topics Covered
Section - 1 - Business Snapshot & Overview - World's Top 5 Military Helicopter Manufacturers
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Product Portfolio
- Revenue Base
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Structure
Section - 2 - Financial Performance Analysis
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake & Order Backlog Trend
Section - 3 - Overarching Strategy Focus & Strategic Priorities across Top Industry OEMs
- Airbus Helicopters SAS
- Bell
- Boeing (BDS)
- Leonardo Helicopters
- Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation
Section - 4 - Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section - 5 - SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section - 6 - Key Industry Trends
Section - 7 - Key Market Trends
Section - 8 - Key Technology Trends
Section - 9 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section - 10 - Global Military Helicopter Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section - 11 - Global Military Helicopter Market - Strategic Market Outlook - 2024-2027
11.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Military Helicopters
11.2 Global Demand Outlook for Military Helicopters - Forecast to 2027
11.3 Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments
11.4 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense
11.5 U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends
11.6 Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations
11.7 Market Outlook & Growth Projections
11.8 Global Defense Spending - Trends & Projections - 2024-2027
11.9 Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East
