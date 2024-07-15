Annual Strategy Dossier of the Top 5 Global Military Helicopter Market Players: Airbus, Bell, Boeing, Leonardo, and Sikorsky (2024-2027)

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Helicopter Market - Top 5 Market Players - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2024 - Airbus, Bell, Boeing, Leonardo, Sikorsky" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Strong Demand for Military Helicopters for Fleet Recapitalization & Growth and Capabilities Advancement



The demand for military helicopters has witnessed a strong uptake with the disruption of world order and the drastic, unprecedented deterioration in the security environment globally. The demand has been especially strong for troop transport, heavy airlift, attack and naval helicopters for antisubmarine warfare across most regions globally as nations scramble to replace existing Cold war-era, in-service fleets with modern platforms featuring state-of-art capabilities while also offering a lower total cost of ownership.

The development & induction of next generation V-280 Valor tiltrotorcraft, under the U.S. Army's FLRAA program, is likely to shape the likely course of evolution of military helicopters in the U.S. market going forward while the cancellation of the FARA leg is likely to provide a new lease of life to Boeing's AH-64 Apache & Sikorsky's UH-60 Blackhawk platforms. The heavy lift market is likely to witness continued battle between the CH-47F Chinook and the CH-53K King Stallion across markets going forward. The development of NATO's Next Generation Medium Military Helicopter (NGMH) and technology suite, under ENGRT & NGRC initiatives, are likely to be a key growth opportunity for the defense industrial base across multiple EU member-states over medium term. The industry OEMs also increasingly continue to develop and offer mountable weapon system kits for civil helicopter platforms for users looking for basic weapons capabilities and they are proving to be quite popular as well.



Global A&D Market in a Major Upswing Phase amid Disruption of Traditional World Order and Geopolitical Tensions & Conflicts



The Global Aerospace & Defense Market is in a major upswing phase owing to the whittling down of traditional, rule-based world order and the return of the era of great power competition; led by China's geopolitical revisionism, backed by military ascension amid territorial disputes as well as issues with neighbors & military adventurism in Asia; and Russia's military resurgence creating a renewed threat to Europe along with their growing mutual defense cooperation and collaborations with North Korea and Iran, a dangerous reminiscent of the Axis powers of the World War II era. The same has led to a virtual defense renaissance globally and has created a surge in demand for upgrade & modernization of legacy systems, procurement of new defense equipment, replacement & recapitalization of ageing equipment, increased spending outlay towards R&D on next generation technologies and an accelerated production ramp-up of ammunition being undertaken across most key markets globally.



Global defense spending, clearly, is on an upward growth trajectory, driven by geopolitical shifts, and is projected to reach $2.5 trillion by 2025, thereby, providing the defense industrial bases across most key markets significant growth opportunities for the medium term horizon as it is desperately trying to ramp-up production rates over near term amid supply chain constraints to backfill depleting U.S. & NATO allies' stockpiles of munitions, missiles & weapon systems besides fulfilling Ukraine's critical requirements and to meet growing international demand in the era of great power competition. The U.S. Defense Budget continues to be in a growth phase and is pegged at $833 billion for FY2025 as the focus remains on strategic rivalry with China, supporting allies, namely, Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, and backing technological advancements as the core pivot amid near-term political uncertainty over the upcoming U.S. Presidential elections.



Global Economy Heading towards Slowdown



The global economy, however, is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 following continued monetary policy tightening posture by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation. The situation has been further exacerbated by the sustained geopolitical instability marked by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which continues unabated in its third year, and the Israeli military operations in Gaza and dangerous confrontations with Iran & Hezbollah, causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region and the world on the edge, thereby, becoming a double whammy for the global economic growth which returns to its range-bound average movement of under 3% annually and is perched dangerously close to a potential recession over near term. However, any further, major potential shocks at this time could send the global economy spiraling down into a recessionary cycle.

Key Topics Covered



Section - 1 - Business Snapshot & Overview - World's Top 5 Military Helicopter Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section - 2 - Financial Performance Analysis

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Order Backlog Trend

Section - 3 - Overarching Strategy Focus & Strategic Priorities across Top Industry OEMs

Airbus Helicopters SAS

Bell

Boeing (BDS)

Leonardo Helicopters

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Section - 4 - Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section - 5 - SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section - 6 - Key Industry Trends

Section - 7 - Key Market Trends

Section - 8 - Key Technology Trends

Section - 9 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section - 10 - Global Military Helicopter Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 11 - Global Military Helicopter Market - Strategic Market Outlook - 2024-2027

11.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Military Helicopters

11.2 Global Demand Outlook for Military Helicopters - Forecast to 2027

11.3 Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments

11.4 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

11.5 U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends

11.6 Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations

11.7 Market Outlook & Growth Projections

11.8 Global Defense Spending - Trends & Projections - 2024-2027

11.9 Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

