The Cigna Group Digital Transformation Strategies Report 2024 - Accelerators, Incubators and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Cigna Group - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insight into Cigna Group's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



The Cigna Group (Cigna) is a health service company that offers integrated health plans and services such as medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. Its major services include commercial medical health plans, government health plans, and specialty products and services in the areas of medical, behavioral, pharmacy management, dental and vision. Cigna offers these products to employers, organizations, individuals and other groups. Cigna offers its products through its sales offices in the domestic market and through distributors and licensees in foreign countries.



Launched in July 2018, Behavioral Center of Excellence (BCoE), is as an innovation lab that enables Cigna teams to address challenges faced by both its customers and employees. The team consults business leaders across Cigna and its commercial business clients, to take a data-driven approach to innovation, to rapidly introduce new services to the market that meet the needs of health care consumers.



Report Scope

The Cigna Group is continuing to transform and improve the way health care is delivered through automation, analytics, and AI. It is leveraging these technologies to analyze data and uncover patterns and insights to help improve outcomes, increase connectivity between the patient and health care system, speed up administrative processes, and improve overall member experience.

Cigna's integrated data resources allows it to provide enhanced outcomes, while it conducts timely, and rigorous research and analysis for evidence-based medical and pharmacy benefit management. It combines predictive analytics, machine learning, and deep learning capabilities to create actionable insights that help health care professionals make informed decisions. Its digital solution offerings connect data across the care continuum to empower individuals to make choices based on their personal preferences.

The Cigna Group has committed $700 million in aggregate since the formation of The Cigna Group Ventures, its strategic corporate venture fund which invests in promising startups and growth-stage companies. It invests in companies making progress in three strategic areas: insights and analytics, digital health and experience, and care delivery and enablement.

Its Technology team, powered by approximately 9,500 employees and external partners, support various information systems essential to its operations, including health benefit claims processing systems, and specialty and home delivery pharmacy systems. Its pharmacy technology platform enables it to safely, rapidly, and accurately adjudicate over one billion adjusted prescriptions annually.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Cigna Group's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment, & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Company Coverage:

Virgin Pulse

Amazon Alexa

NIB Holdings

Majesco

FINEOS

Shift Technology

Sykes

Wildflower Health

CareVoice

Oscar

Cleerly

Cricket Health

Buoy Health

GNS Healthcare

Datavant

Prognos Health

Arcadia

Valera Health

9amHealth

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2o338

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.