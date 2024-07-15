Revolutionizing technology by Membrane Solutions — Destroys air pollutants & allergen

Seattle, WA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of research and testing, Membrane Solutions officially launched two new patented technologies in July this year: Allerpure HEPA filtration technology and Allerguage particle detection technology. These innovative technologies enable the newly-launched MS601 air purifier to achieve super-high purification efficiency and allow you to monitor the concentration of harmful particles in the room at any time, ensuring that you and your family breathe fresher air and enjoy a healthier living environment.

Allerpure HEPA Filtration Technology

Allerpure is a customized electrostatic electret melt-blown HEPA filter technology. This technology can filter 0.3 microns particle pollutants with a filtration efficiency of 99.97% and filter particle pollutants as small as 0.01 microns with a filtration efficiency of 98.29%. The surface of the filter is treated with inorganic antimicrobial agents, and the removal efficiency of bacteria and viruses can reach 99.9%, this data represents the average filtration efficiency measured over a 1-hour period during SGS laboratory testing of the filter material. MS601 filter applied this technology to achieve a 99% removal efficiency for multiple allergens, making it a true allergen removal air purifier and excellent in sterilization.

Allerguage Particle And Allergen Detection Technology

Allerguage utilizes a laser particle sensor to accurately detect the concentrations of PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 in the air. By applying this technology, the MS601 air purifier can accurately indicate the current levels of particle pollution and allergen risk in the environment. In AUTO and ECO modes, it automatically adjusts the fan speed based on the air pollution levels, intelligently ensuring the respiratory safety of you and your family.

OdallerPure Modified Activated Carbon Deodorization Technology

OdallerPure is a patented deodorizing technology for enhanced air launched by Membrane Solutions in 2023. Our most popular air purifiers all use this deodorizing technology, including models MS601, MSA3, MSA3S, MS18 and MS19. OdallerPure chemical adsorption deodorizer uses inorganic oxide complex as the main component, and is treated with CTC>70% wood activated carbon to make the activated carbon have a long-lasting deodorizing and deodorizing effect. The treated activated carbon has good adsorption and deodorizing effects on malodorous gases such as ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, methyl mercaptan, trimethylamine, and malodorous substances such as indole, phenol, nitrogen oxides, and aldehydes.

In addition, compared with the traditional carbon filling process, OdallerPure first applied the dual-layer grid rod carbon process on the composite filter of MS601. This dual-layer four-sided activated carbon grid carbon mesh can make the activated carbon contact with the air more effectively, significantly improving the speed and efficiency of air purification.

So far, the most popular application of innovative OdallerPure technology is our best-selling MSA3 air purifier . Known for its outstanding deodorizing effects, the MSA3 air purifiers enhance the speed and efficiency of air purification, making them extremely popular among pet owners and lifestyle enthusiasts. The MSA3's remarkable performance has led to impressive sales, as we have served more than 100,000 families, taking care of their air quality and sleep.

In order to meet the purification accuracy of different life scenarios, Membrane Solutions provides three special filters for MSA3:

Original Filter: designed for allergies and asthma, baby carpet lovers, smoke relief.

Pet Filter: designed for pet lovers, allergies and asthma.

Smoke Filter: designed for smoke relief, allergies and asthma.

If you have higher requirements in purification efficiency, living area, smart level and quietness, it is recommended that you choose MS601.

Where to buy?

Buy MS601 and MSA3 at the BEST PRICE NOW!

To celebrate the 8th anniversary of Membrane Solutions, we're offering amazing discounts on the MS601 during Amazon Prime Day (July 16-17) and Official Brand Day (July 1-31).

At Membrane Solutions Amazon Store

MS601 is now $140 limited-time off, priced at only $259.99, buy now .

. MSA3 is now $70 off, priced at only $89.99, buy now .

At Membrane Solutions Official Website

MS601 is now $140 off, priced at only $259.99, buy now .

. MSA3 is now $70 off, priced at only $89.99, buy now .

About Membrane Solutions

Membrane Solutions is dedicated to developing advanced filtration technologies that deliver superior air purification for small appliances, which aims to enhance the well-being and comfort of individuals by providing them with clean and pollutant-free air.

Membrane Solutions is an international organization headquartered in Seattle, was established in 2006. It is a high-tech enterprise that integrates R&D, production, and sales, dedicated to providing various products and solutions for filtration, separation, and purification processes. It has a 100,000 square meter production and CNAS verification center, and has obtained ISO9001, CE, US FDA, and NSF certifications.

Attachment