Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), July 15, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on June 28, 2024, as the fifth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fifth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 04/07/2024 7,000 392.2723 2,745,906.10 - - - - 7,000 392.2723 2,745,906.10 05/07/2024 7,200 392.0433 2,822,711.76 - - - - 7,200 392.0433 2,822,711.76 08/07/2024 7,000 395.3113 2,767,179.10 - - - - 7,000 395.3113 2,767,179.10 09/07/2024 7,000 395.5431 2,768,801.70 - - - - 7,000 395.5431 2,768,801.70 10/07/2024 7,000 396.7291 2,777,103.70 - - - - 7,000 396.7291 2,777,103.70 11/07/2024 6,800 398.0310 2,706,610.80 1,627 430.1916 699,921.73 644,792.02 8,427 397.6982 3,351,402.82 12/07/2024 7,000 397.2665 2,780,865.50 - - - - 7,000 397.2665 2,780,865.50 49,000







395.2894







19,369,178.66







1,627







430.1916







699,921.73







644,792.02







50,627







395.3221







20,013,970.68







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Fifth Tranche till July 12, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 27,810,462.91 for No. 71,000 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 699,921.73 (Euro 644,792.02*) for No. 1,627 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of July 12, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,238,293 common shares equal to 5.54% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until July 12, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,414,189 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 951,199,327.64.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

