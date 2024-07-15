Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 5/7/2024 149,100 544.36 81,164,447 Monday, 8 July 2024 1,600 564.53 903,248 Tuesday, 9 July 2024 1,600 556.94 891,104 Wednesday, 10 July 2024 1,600 554.69 887,504 Thursday, 11 July 2024 1,400 555.85 778,190 Friday, 12 July 2024 1,400 560.63 784,882 In the period 8/7/2024 - 12/7/2024 7,600 558.54 4,244,928 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 12/7/2024 156,700 545.05 85,409,375 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,767,626 treasury shares corresponding to 7.07% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments