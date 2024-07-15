Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 5/7/2024149,100544.3681,164,447  
Monday, 8 July 20241,600564.53903,248  
Tuesday, 9 July 20241,600556.94891,104  
Wednesday, 10 July 20241,600554.69887,504  
Thursday, 11 July 20241,400555.85778,190  
Friday, 12 July 20241,400560.63784,882  
In the period 8/7/2024 - 12/7/20247,600558.544,244,928  
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 12/7/2024156,700545.0585,409,375  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,767,626 treasury shares corresponding to 7.07% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

