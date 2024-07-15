Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2024
On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 5/7/2024
|149,100
|544.36
|81,164,447
|Monday, 8 July 2024
|1,600
|564.53
|903,248
|Tuesday, 9 July 2024
|1,600
|556.94
|891,104
|Wednesday, 10 July 2024
|1,600
|554.69
|887,504
|Thursday, 11 July 2024
|1,400
|555.85
|778,190
|Friday, 12 July 2024
|1,400
|560.63
|784,882
|In the period 8/7/2024 - 12/7/2024
|7,600
|558.54
|4,244,928
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 12/7/2024
|156,700
|545.05
|85,409,375
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,767,626 treasury shares corresponding to 7.07% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
