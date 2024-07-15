Revolutionary 15.6" OLED Portable Monitor Now Only $189.99, Exclusive to Prime Day Customers!

SHENZHEN, CHINA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 15,2024 – The much awaited 15.6" OLED Portable Monitor from Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN), a pioneer in portable display technology, is now exclusively available for a $130 discount on Prime Day. Originally priced at $319.99, the monitor will only be available for a limited time at an amazing price of $189.99.



Designed for ultimate portability without compromising on performance, the INNOCN 15.6" OLED Portable Monitor combines cutting-edge OLED technology with sleek, lightweight design. Ideal for professionals, gamers, and students alike, this monitor offers stunning visuals and enhanced color accuracy, making it perfect for tasks ranging from content creation to immersive gaming experiences.

Key features of the INNOCN 15.6" OLED Portable Monitor include:

OLED display technology for true-to-life colors and contrast.

Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) for crisp visuals.

Ultra-slim and lightweight design for easy portability.

Compatible with a wide range of devices including laptops, gaming consoles, and smartphones.

The Prime Day promotion will run exclusively on Amazon from July 16 to July 17, offering customers a unique opportunity to purchase the INNOCN 15.6" OLED Portable Monitor at an unprecedented price. Whether for professionals needing a secondary display, gamers seeking a portable gaming solution, or students requiring enhanced productivity on-the-go, this limited-time offer is not to be missed.

Product Link:

US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T2SWBT5

Cast Your Vote in the Design Contest



A fun "Vote to Design" competition is being held on our Facebook page by INNOCN as part of our dedication to involving our community. Voting for their preferred design proposal gives participants the chance to win a $300 USD portable monitor. By allowing our followers a chance to shape future product offerings, this contest hopes to foster creativity.



For additional information about INNOCN goods and to take part in the "Vote to Design" contest, please follow us on INNOCN Official social media.

See more of INNOCN's most recent products and innovations:

Prime Day Deals 2024 - Japan: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV

Early Prime Day + Prime Day - USA: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT

Vote to design products: https://bit.ly/votetodesign

About INNOCN:

Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN) is committed to pushing the limits of display technology to provide cutting-edge solutions that improve user experience and productivity across a range of industries.