Suzy Announces "Speed of Culture Live!" To Take Place September 18th in NYC

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzy , a leading consumer insights platform, will be hosting Speed of Culture Live! , its largest ever customer event, set to take place on Wednesday, September 18th in New York City. SOC Live! will be an immersive journey through the world of consumer insights, commerce, and AI. The event will also include a sneak peak of Suzy's upcoming product innovations—updates that will further revolutionize the way leading brands conduct research and iterate to impact business decisions.

"We are incredibly excited to host Speed of Culture Live! this September. This exclusive event provides an unparalleled opportunity to hear from some of the most influential leaders & brands in the industry as they discuss the evolving landscape of culture-driven trends," said Matt Britton, Founder and CEO of Suzy. "We are also thrilled to showcase our latest product innovations designed to empower brands with deeper, more actionable, consumer insights. This event is just the beginning of the next chapter for Suzy, and we look forward to sharing it with our valued partners and clients."

Sofia Hernandez, Global Head of Business Marketing at TikTok, shared her excitement. "Suzy has undoubtedly innovated the area of consumer insights allowing brands to tap into human insights and behavior in real time. This empowers our businesses to stay on the pulse of culture. I'm excited to join industry leaders at the Speed of Culture Live! event to learn, share and inspire each other to be better participants in culture."

Confirmed industry leading guest speakers for the event include:

Laurie Lam, Chief Brand Officer of e.l.f. Beauty

Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, CMO of DoorDash

Matt Britton, Founder & CEO of Suzy

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X

Mauro Porcini, Chief Design Officer at PepsiCo

Shelley Zalis, Founder & CEO of The Female Quotient

Sofia Hernandez, Global Head of Business Marketing at TikTok

David Rubin, Chief Brand & Communications Officer at The New York Times

Lynn Teo, CMO of Northwestern Mutual

David Lester, Co-Founder of OLIPOP

Nikki Seaman, Founder & CEO of Freestyle Snacks

Chris Chesebro, Global Chief Digital Officer at Wella Company

Vineet Mehra, CMO of Chime



For more information about the Speed of Culture Live, please visit https://www.speedofculture.live/ .

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is changing the way research gets done by integrating quantitative analysis, qualitative analysis, and high quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. Suzy enables teams to conduct iterative, efficient research with agency-quality rigor at a fraction of the cost of traditional market research. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2022 & 2023, and as a GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research. Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, Rho Ventures, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com.

