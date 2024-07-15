Rumble Announces Multiple Exclusive Brands

Rumble adds pet, health, and wellness products to its growing line of exclusive brands.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider ( NASDAQ: RUM ), announced today the launch of partnerships with three exclusive Rumble-branded products: Pawsitive, Be Naked, and 5G Free.

Pawsitive features a variety of healthy pet foods, Be Naked is a brand that will focus on male health, and 5G Free will focus on electromagnetic field (EMF) wellness. Together, these brands bolster a growing ecosystem that supports the parallel economy and aligns with Rumble’s mission and values. These new Rumble-exclusive products can be purchased online at pawsitive.com , benaked.com , and 5gfree.com .

The announcement of three new brand partnerships comes on the heels of Rumble’s early success with 1775 Coffee. After launching in February, annualized run rate sales of 1775 Coffee are now exceeding $1 million. The early success of that product with limited promotion has accelerated Rumble’s plans to expand its product partnerships so the company is in a better position to offer enhanced monetization to creators.

Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and CEO of Rumble, commented, “In the past, brand advertisers have boycotted companies that allow their users to express a diverse range of opinions. If some in corporate America don’t want to do business with large segments of the market, Rumble will step in and fill the void by partnering with brands that will help monetize creators on our platform. Partnering with these brands will not only add revenue to our bottom line but also advance our mission of a free and open internet.”

ABOUT PAWSITIVE

Pawsitive is dedicated to enhancing the health and happiness of pets through high-quality, human-grade treats and meticulously crafted medical kits. Known for its playful yet professional approach, Pawsitive offers products like freeze-dried waffles and specialized dog kits for allergies, wounds, and anxiety. With a commitment to transparency and community, Pawsitive ensures that every product promotes the well-being of pets while fostering a supportive and celebratory community of pet owners.

For more information, visit pawsitive.com .

ABOUT BE NAKED

Be Naked is redefining rugged masculinity with its powerful line of wellness products tailored for men, by men. Inspired by the strength and nobility of the lion, our flagship product, 'Naked Organs,' harnesses the nutritional benefits of bison organs to fuel your day. From the unapologetically named 'Sleep Naked' to our upcoming products, Be Naked champions traditional values of strength, integrity, and authenticity, providing men with the tools to conquer life's challenges with confidence and vigor. In a world that likes to shame masculinity, we're on a mission to make it great again, celebrating real manhood in every product we create.

To learn more, visit benaked.com .

ABOUT 5G FREE

5G Free stands for health and environmental safety, boldly addressing the potential risks posed by radiation. Only available from 5G Free, these cutting-edge consumer products address EMF and radiation exposure. From our EMF Badges for mobile devices to our Radiation Emergency Kit which includes FDA-approved prescription Radiogardase™ and essential medications, we have you covered. Join us in the urgent fight to defend our health, our environment, and our future.

Learn more at 5gfree.com .

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com .