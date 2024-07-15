The Rise of 3D Digital Asset Market: A $51.8 billion Industry Dominated by Tech Giants - Autodesk (US) and Siemens (Germany) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D Digital Asset Market is expected to grow from USD 28.3 billion by 2024 to USD 51.8 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing demand for virtual and augmented reality experiences, advancements in 3D modeling technology, the rise of the metaverse, and the growing use of 3D assets in gaming, entertainment, and e-commerce industries will drive this growth.

3D Digital Asset Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rapid technological advancements

Demand across industries for immersive technologies

Educational and training applications

Restraints:

Technical standards and interoperability

Security concerns

Opportunities:

E-commerce integration

Rise in interest in metaverse

List of Key Players in 3D Digital Asset Market:

Autodesk (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Adobe (US)

Unity (US)

NVIDIA (US)

Microsoft (US)

Ansys (US)

Epic Games (US)

PTC (US)

Sony (Tokyo)

The motion capture system will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period based on the hardware.

The sector of motion capture systems in the market for 3d digital asset relates to technologies that capture human movements and convert them into digital information, making it easier to develop lifelike animations and models. This technology plays a crucial role in the entertainment and gaming sectors, improving character animations and special effects. Sophisticated motion capture technology combines cameras, sensors, and software to record accurate movements, allowing for realistic virtual simulations and augmented reality experiences. These systems optimize production processes, cut expenses, and enhance the precision of digital models, making them crucial for industries needing realistic digital depictions.

Based on the software, 3D modeling holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

The 3D software sector in the 3d digital asset industry includes various tools for efficiently producing, altering, and organizing 3D assets. These software programs help create complex 3D models, animations, and visualizations for multiple industries, including gaming, entertainment, architecture, and manufacturing. They offer robust functionality for organizing assets, controlling versions, and facilitating team teamwork, resulting in efficient processes and improved productivity. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as AI and cloud computing boosts the capabilities of these tools, rendering them essential for contemporary digital asset management .

By service, professional services hold the largest share during the forecast period.

The Specialized solutions in the 3D Digital Asset Market include professional services that aim to improve the creation, storage, and use of 3D assets. These services encompass advising for customization of asset management strategies to suit individual business requirements, services for installing and launching sophisticated management systems, and continued assistance and upkeep for smooth operation. Moreover, expert services frequently include training programs for improving user skills, customization services for tailoring tools to specific workflows, and expert advice on optimizing asset value. This extensive assistance aids organizations in simplifying their 3D asset processes, enhancing productivity, and preserving their competitive edge.