HVDC Capacitor Market is Estimated to Reach $22.47 Billion in 2032, Prioritizing Applications in DC Supplies and Other Electronic Equipment | As per SNS Insider Report

Austin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HVDC Capacitor Market S ize was $ 6.80 Billion in 2023 & expects a good growth by reaching USD 22.47 billion till end of year2032 at CAGR about 14.23 %during forecast period

HDVC Capacitors market play a role in decreasing energy loss during the transmission of electricity, particularly over extended distances. As more solar and wind farms are incorporated, situated at a distance from cities .HVDC capacitors enhance power grid stability and efficiency by preventing overload and ensuring consistent power flow. This is essential for data centers, electric vehicles, and overall modern power systems. Ultimately, the increasing focus on sustainable energy necessitates strong transmission infrastructure, with HVDC capacitors serving as crucial components in enabling this transition. The increasing trend is generating notable chances for manufacturers, especially in developing nations with old power systems and an increasing demand for renewable energy. Choosing the appropriate HVDC capacitor for electric vehicles (EVs) is vital for designers. Progress in capacitors such as the DC link power capacitor has played a crucial role in the advancement of EV technology. Manufacturers provide different types of HVDC capacitors such as aluminum electrolytic, film, tantalum, and ceramic. These capacitors adhere to the strict quality and reliability requirements of AEC-Q200 and VW AUDI 80808, guaranteeing they can endure double the rated voltage without substantially affecting longevity, even when subjected to frequent voltage spikes. This results in consistent power distribution for different EV parts.

For instance, Hitachi Energy backs SunZia, a major US renewable energy company, in providing wind power to the Western regions.

Segment Analysis

Plastic film capacitors hold the majority share in the HVDC capacitor market in 2023, dominating with 38% of market share. These champions possess both high voltage tolerance and the superpower of self-healing. Minor repairs are taken care of automatically to avoid larger problems and maintain smooth operations. This equates to extended lifespan, minimal upkeep, and excellent performance in challenging HVDC tasks. Their outstanding dependability and longevity make them the preferred option for reliable and effective HVDC power transmission.

Open Rack capacitor banks dominate the HVDC market in 2023, accounting for 45% of the market share due to their cheaper price and quicker installation process. These unprotected installations need additional upkeep because of the elements and more stringent safety protocols for the elevated voltage components. Though the initial cost savings may be attractive, certain individuals could later opt to switch to enclosed racks for increased protection and reduced maintenance. The ongoing conflict between initial expenses and future advantages will continue to influence this industry.

HVDC Capacitor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.80 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 22.47 billion CAGR 14.23 % by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers Upgrading power grid with HVDC capacitors to boost future capabilities.

HVDC technology reduces environmental impact when transmitting power over long distances by adopting sustainable practices.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region dominates the HVDC capacitor market with a strong 40% share in 2023. Numerous factors are driving this growth. The increasing need for HVDC capacitors in various industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and renewable energy, along with the rapid industrial growth in the area, highlights the crucial importance of dependable and effective power transmission. Countries are increasing the use of HVDC capacitors to upgrade and construct power grids, as well as to accommodate higher electricity loads. HVDC technology is also suitable for transmitting power from solar farms and offshore wind turbines.

In 2023, North America is leading in the HVDC capacitor market with a dominant 35% share and the most rapid growth rate. The dominance is a result of being early adopters of HVDC technology, making significant grid upgrades to incorporate renewable energy sources, and the increasing demand for effective long-distance power transmission in North America.

The European region is upgrading to HDVC technology to enhance electricity transmission. The innovative power grid department in Europe is using advanced technology to enable bidirectional electricity transport in HDVC lines, supporting the development of a flexible multi-terminal network. This includes integrating offshore wind farms situated far from the main grid. The Viking Wind project efficiently delivers wind power to Scotland's mainland and nearby islands, showcasing the importance of transitioning to multidirectional HDVC for increasing renewable energy usage.

