Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to Hit USD 11.41 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Genomics, RNA Therapeutics, and Precision Medicine | SNS Insider

Austin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a new report by SNS Insider, the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market was valued at USD 3.72 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.41 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.27%. This unprecedented growth is driven by increasing oligonucleotide application in genomics research, diagnostics, targeted drug delivery, and therapeutic development—particularly for oncology and rare diseases. With more investments being made in synthetic biology and the development of new RNA-based medicines, demand is likely to increase exponentially in the coming years.

United States Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Highlights

In the United States, the market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.38 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 12.13%. The nation enjoys a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, robust R&D pipelines, and early uptake of cutting-edge biotechnologies, and is thus one of the most rewarding markets in the oligonucleotide synthesis market.





Key Oligonucleotide Synthesis Companies Profiled in the Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies - IDT)

Dharmacon Inc. (Horizon Discovery, a PerkinElmer company)

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Synthesis, Inc.

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Biolegio

Twist Bioscience

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.72 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 11.41 billion CAGR CAGR of 13.27% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights

By Product & Service

The services segment dominated the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2023, holding a market share of 37.4%. This is mainly attributed to the growing outsourcing of oligonucleotide synthesis with specialized service companies, which is allowing biopharmaceutical companies and research entities to save time, decrease costs, and ensure quality. Customized synthesis, purification, and modification services available for targeted research and therapeutic applications further facilitate this trend.

On the other hand, the oligonucleotide product segment is anticipated to expand at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the growing need for synthetic DNA and RNA sequences for therapeutic, diagnostic, and academic purposes. The scalability and enhanced stability of these oligonucleotides render them suitable for application in vaccines, antisense therapies, and gene editing, thereby driving the segment's expected growth.

By Application

In applications, the PCR primers segment led the market in 2023 with the largest share of its unavoidable position in gene amplification and standard molecular biology protocols. Representing a huge figure of global consumption, PCR primers are of great importance in diagnostics, disease surveillance, and research, supporting their sustained dominance.

Meanwhile, the sequencing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate throughout the forecast period. As next-generation sequencing is becoming more readily available, the demand for high-quality oligonucleotides customized for library preparation and genomic analysis is also increasing. It is fueled by increasing precision medicine programs and population-scale genome sequencing initiatives.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation

By Product & Service

Oligonucleotides

Equipment/Synthesizer

Reagents

Services

By Application

PCR Primers

PCR Assays and Panels

Sequencing

DNA Microarrays

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Antisense Oligonucleotides

Other Applications

Regional Outlook

North America dominated the oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2023 due to robust biotech and pharma industries, substantial R&D spending, and key players providing innovative oligonucleotide-based solutions. The U.S., in particular, is a hotspot for RNA therapeutics, gene editing technologies, and clinical trials.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, spurred by increasing biotech investments, growing academic research, and positive government policies to enhance genomics and precision medicine. China, India, and South Korea are emerging as key players, with the help of enhanced healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for synthetic biology tools.

Recent Market Developments

December 2024 – PeptiSystems raised 45 MSEK in funding, led by Sciety and Sciety Venture Partners, to scale peptide and oligonucleotide drug manufacturing, enhancing production and sustainable pharmaceutical processes.

– PeptiSystems raised 45 MSEK in funding, led by Sciety and Sciety Venture Partners, to scale peptide and oligonucleotide drug manufacturing, enhancing production and sustainable pharmaceutical processes. November 2024 – Codexis, Inc. presented new data at the TIDES Europe 2024 conference, showcasing advances in its Enzyme Catalyzed Oligonucleotide (ECO) Synthesis platform for scalable RNAi therapeutic manufacturing.

– Codexis, Inc. presented new data at the TIDES Europe 2024 conference, showcasing advances in its Enzyme Catalyzed Oligonucleotide (ECO) Synthesis platform for scalable RNAi therapeutic manufacturing. July 2024 – EnPlusOne Biosciences announced successful enzymatic synthesis of the antisense strand of Leqvio (inclisiran), an siRNA drug used in hypercholesteremia, marking a key step in enzymatic RNA synthesis.

– EnPlusOne Biosciences announced successful enzymatic synthesis of the antisense strand of Leqvio (inclisiran), an siRNA drug used in hypercholesteremia, marking a key step in enzymatic RNA synthesis. In June 2024 , Twist Bioscience launched its “Twist Oligo Pools for CRISPR” product line to streamline guide RNA synthesis for genome editing applications.

, Twist Bioscience launched its “Twist Oligo Pools for CRISPR” product line to streamline guide RNA synthesis for genome editing applications. In May 2024 , Bio-Synthesis Inc. expanded its manufacturing facility in Texas to accommodate the rising demand for clinical-grade oligonucleotides used in personalized therapies.

, Bio-Synthesis Inc. expanded its manufacturing facility in Texas to accommodate the rising demand for clinical-grade oligonucleotides used in personalized therapies. February 2024 – Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) launched its new “Ultramer RNA Oligos” product line, offering high-quality RNA oligonucleotides for research and therapeutic use.

Statistical Insights

Over 65 million custom oligonucleotide sequences were synthesized globally in 2023, with North America contributing to nearly 40% of this total volume due to high academic and commercial activity.

Global R&D spending in genomics and oligonucleotide therapeutics surpassed USD 7 billion in 2023, with the U.S. and EU accounting for over 60% of this investment.

More than 480 active clinical trials in 2023 involved oligonucleotide-based drugs, with a focus on antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), siRNA, and aptamers.

Between 2020 and 2023, the manufacturing capacity for therapeutic-grade oligonucleotides increased by approximately 90%, with key expansions in North America, Europe, and East Asia.

Academic and research institutes accounted for 46% of oligonucleotide usage in 2023, followed by pharmaceutical and biotech companies (38%) and diagnostics labs (16%).





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Targeted Diseases (2023)

5.2 R&D and Drug Development Pipeline Trends (2023- Present)

5.3 Synthesis Technology Trends (2023- Present)

5.4 Healthcare and Biopharma Investment Trends (2023)

5.5 Oligonucleotide-Based Drug Approvals (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product & Service

8. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

