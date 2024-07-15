Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that it expects to report results for the second quarter of 2024 on Friday morning, August 2, 2024, before the market opens.



On Friday, August 2, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 404 975 4839, access code 445920

All Other Locations: +1 833 470 1428, access code 445920

Replay Information

Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 929 458 6194, access code 752070

All Other Locations: +1 866 813 9403, access code 752070

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty’s portfolio includes nearly 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Ron Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

P: 615.269.8290