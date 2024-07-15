BeyondTrust Named a 2024 Tech Innovator Award Recipient by CRN

BeyondTrust Identity Security Insights solution recognized as a Tech Innovator by editors at CRN

Annual award showcases innovation by vendors focused on key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs

ATLANTA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named BeyondTrust as a finalist for the 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. BeyondTrust is being recognized for its Identity Security Insights product in the Identity Security category, which creates an excellent platform for partners to offer customers more robust managed identity security services.

This annual award showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 36 distinct technology categories, ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The 2024 winners were selected by a panel of CRN editors who reviewed hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. Standout innovators were selected as finalists based on a number of criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

BeyondTrust’s Identity Security Insights is a unique, cloud-native solution built from the ground up to deliver a unified view of the entire identity landscape. This includes on-premises infrastructure, cloud environments, identity infrastructure and SaaS applications. It leverages AI/ML-powered sophisticated analysis to uncover the interconnections between accounts, privileges, and configurations across endpoints, servers, identity providers, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and DevOps tools in a holistic way. It also provides prescriptive recommendations and detections that surface key issues around privileges with inadequate controls across all supported sources. Detections and recommendations include rich, threat-aware context and remediation instructions to proactively address identity security concerns.

“We are pleased to recognize the commitment to continuous innovation among this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award finalists. Each of these vendors delivers cutting-edge technology that meets evolving customer needs and creates new opportunities for solution providers and the broader IT channel ecosystem,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel company. “We look forward to future innovations from the recipients and seeing how their solution provider partners use these offerings as the foundation of new, inventive solutions.”

“The constant threat and sophistication of identity-based threats have heightened the demand for robust identity security solutions,” said Marc Maiffret, CTO at BeyondTrust. “Identity Security Insights meets this demand with a comprehensive approach that ties together the interconnected risks across complex IT environments to provide a bigger picture and deeper understanding of an organization’s overall identity security posture.”

The Tech Innovator Awards Finalists can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators. Winners will be announced on crn.com on August 7, 2024, and will be featured in the August issue of CRN.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global cybersecurity leader protecting paths to privilege. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

