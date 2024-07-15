Swift Navigation and Bad Elf Partner to Bring the Power of Precision to Field Workers in Construction and Utilities

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a market leader in precise positioning technologies for automotive, IoT and mobile applications, today announced its partnership with Bad Elf, a leading provider of GNSS receivers for GIS (Geographic Information Systems) and survey. Through this collaboration, Swift and Bad Elf deliver a complete, turnkey solution for high volume and high precision GIS data collection.



GIS data enables workers across industries to create precise digital maps (showing the location of buried infrastructure, for example) that improve worker safety and efficiency in construction, utilities, and environmental management. But historically, centimeter-accurate GIS location data could only be gathered by licensed surveyors using expensive and relatively complex equipment, causing inefficiencies.

The combination of BadElf’s affordable and user-friendly GNSS receivers with Swift’s reliable, high-accuracy precise positioning solutions tackles this challenge head-on. Using the combined solution, field teams can quickly and easily capture centimeter-accurate location data on any tablet or smartphone. This enables field teams to more quickly and safely perform maintenance, dig trenches, and avoid hazards like high-voltage wires.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bad Elf to bring centimeter-accurate positioning to GIS professionals around the world” said Holger Ippach, Executive Vice President of Product & Marketing at Swift Navigation. “This partnership advances our shared mission to harness the power of precision to unlock affordable mass market solutions that improve safety and efficiency across industries.”

Swift’s Skylark® Precise Positioning Service is a cloud-based GNSS corrections service that enables accurate and reliable positioning for location-based products around the world. Skylark is offered in multiple variants to unlock the broadest possible array of use cases, each with varying requirements for accuracy, coverage, power consumption, and cost.

Bad Elf provides high performance GNSS receivers built for modern GIS mapping applications. Bad Elf’s line of Flex and Flex Mini receivers stream location data to any Bluetooth equipped device, including Apple, Android, and Windows, enabling GIS professionals to break free from vendor lock-in. When paired with Skylark, Bad Elf receivers deliver accuracy down to one centimeter and a fix within seconds. The combined solution is ideal for field workers who need reliable high-accuracy positioning with a simple and easy-to-use interface.

“Bad Elf is committed to democratizing GNSS data so GIS professionals can independently collect spatial data and leverage the rapidly expanding marketplace of GIS applications,” said Larry Fox, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Bad Elf. “By partnering with Swift Navigation, our customers now have more flexibility to deploy solutions that deliver the precision they need for their unique requirements.”

To learn more about the joint solution between Swift Navigation and Bad Elf, visit booth 526 at the Esri User Conference on July 15-19, 2024.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is changing the way we understand and navigate the planet. Swift’s Skylark is the only global cloud-based precise positioning service built from the ground up to unlock new mass market use cases across industries at scale. ISO-certified to meet automotive safety standards for L2+ autonomy and delivered through carrier-grade networks with full redundancy in every system and connection, Skylark delivers reliable, centimeter-accurate positioning for more than 8 million safety-critical devices globally. Skylark is highly configurable, compatible with a wide range of GNSS chipsets, modules, and receivers, and packaged into rigorously tested and proven solutions for multiple industries. Visit swiftnav.com/skylark to learn more.

ABOUT BAD ELF

Bad Elf's line of GNSS receivers empowers GIS and survey professionals to collect high-accuracy field data using any phone, tablet, or laptop. Our products work with any location-based app on iOS, Android, or Windows. All Bad Elf Bluetooth receivers have an integrated LCD screen with an intuitive user interface to provide status information and perform standalone data collection when needed.

Bad Elf's products and services evolve within an iterative framework of learning from our customers. Bad Elf applies diverse and deep technical skills to deliver exceptional offerings that solve real-world challenges. Within this mindset, the whole team challenges themselves to create sufficiently advanced technology to benefit the consumer as Engineering Magic®. While our solutions manifest as technology built for today, they allow us to respond nimbly to continuous change and explore opportunities in partnership with our customers. Visit www.bad-elf.com to learn more.

