ECOSLOPS SA : REVENUES FOR THE 1st HALF OF 2024

In €M H1 2023 H1 2024 Var €M Var % Ecoslops Portugal - Refined products 3,5 4,7 1,2 35% Ecoslops Portugal - Port services 1,2 1,4 0,2 15% Scarabox 0,0 0,0 0,0 N/A Total on a comparable basis 4,7 6,2 1,4 30% Ecoslops Provence 0,8 0,0 -0,8 - 100% Published revenues 5,5 6,2 0,6 11%

In its new scope of business, Ecoslops posted first-half 2024 sales of €6.2 million, up 30% on a like-for-like basis, taking into account the sale of Ecoslops Provence at the beginning of the year.

This 30% increase in sales on a like-for-like basis breaks down into +35% in Refined Products, the Group's core business, and +14% in Port Services.

In Refined Products, sales growth was driven by a +10% price effect and a +25% volume effect.

Sales volume rose to 10,232 tonnes (vs. 7,989 tonnes in 2023), with an increase in the number of production days (+23%) and an improvement in productivity (+2%).

Cash position

The Group's cash position stands at €7.8 million at June 30, 2024, including €6.9 million in available cash (taking into account a €0.8 million conditional advance on investment subsidies). The Group is also pursuing its debt restructuring discussions, in particular with the European Investment Bank, with the aim of finalizing an agreement before the end of 2024.

The Group's net debt, which stood at €18.2 million at December 31, 2023, was €12.1 million at June 30, 2024.

