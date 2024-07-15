SFIL 2024 EMTN 3 GREEN

Paris, 15 July 2024

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning specified for such terms in the Sfil base prospectus to the €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 7 June 2024 (the “Base Prospectus”).

Sfil has decided to issue on 17 July 2024 – EUR 1,250,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 17 September 2029.

The net proceeds will be made available to its subsidiary Caffil to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, Eligible Green Loans held on the balance sheet of Caffil as defined in the Sfil Group Green, Social and Sustainability Bond Framework as published as of the Issue Date which is available on the website of the Issuer.

A Stabilisation Manager has been named in the applicable Final Terms.

The Base Prospectus dated 7 June 2024 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers is available on the website of the Issuer ( www.sfil.fr ), at the registered office of the Issuer: 112-114, avenue Emile Zola, 75015 Paris, France, and at the office of the Paying Agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the Paying Agent.

Attachment