Credit Acceptance Named a Top Workplace in Financial Services

Southfield, Michigan , July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named a Top Workplace in the Financial Services Industry by Top Workplaces with a #9 ranking in the 500-plus employee-size category. While Credit Acceptance has received the Top Workplaces USA recognition for four consecutive years, this year marks our debut on this industry-specific list.

On average, fewer than 3% of eligible organizations earn a Top Workplace designation, making these achievements clear differentiators among peers. This award reflects our dedication to advancing our purpose, value, leadership, and compensation and benefits. This dedication comes alive through our culture of PRIDE (Positive, Respectful, Insightful, Direct, and Earnest). These values are integrated into every aspect of our workplace—from communications and performance management to our hiring process and New Hire Onboarding—ensuring that team members at all levels feel heard and empowered.

“This award is yet another recognition of our commitment to maintaining a supportive and collaborative workplace,” said Ken Booth, CEO of Credit Acceptance. “By listening to our team members and embracing diverse perspectives, we’ve created an environment where team members feel valued. This environment is essential to fulfilling our mission of making car ownership accessible to those who need it most.”

The award is based on feedback from Credit Acceptance team members through anonymous surveys administered by Energage, LLC, an employee research and culture technology firm that partners with Top Workplaces to determine each year’s winners.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.