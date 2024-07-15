HashiCorp Shareholders Vote to Approve Transaction with IBM

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leading multi-cloud infrastructure automation company, today announced that at the Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held earlier today, based on preliminary voting results, HashiCorp stockholders voted to approve the acquisition of HashiCorp by IBM (NYSE: IBM).



“We are pleased to achieve this important milestone towards officially joining IBM and thank our stockholders for their support,” said Dave McJannet, HashiCorp chief executive office. “By uniting two leading technology businesses with complementary visions, this transaction provides an incredible opportunity to accelerate HashiCorp's mission.”

The final voting results of the Special Meeting will be filed as part of a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to the remaining regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions under the merger agreement.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, helping organizations automate multi-cloud and hybrid environments with Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit HashiCorp.com .

