Intermediate Capital Group plc: Q1 Trading Statement for the three months ended 30 June 2024

16 July 2024



Q1 update for the three months ended 30 June 2024

AUM increases to $101bn Highlights



AUM of $101bn; fee-earning AUM of $70bn; AUM not yet earning fees of $18bn

Strong quarter of fundraising, with $4.7bn raised driven by SDP ($2.1bn) and Strategic Equity V ($1.4bn)

Elevated transaction activity compared to Q1 FY24, with deployment 1 of $3.9bn (Q1 FY24: $1.0bn) and realisations 1,2 of $2.5bn (Q1 FY24: $0.6bn)

Marking a decade of responsible investing at ICG with the publication of our latest Sustainability and People Report, available here

Unless otherwise stated the financial results discussed herein are on the basis of alternative performance measures (APM) basis; see full year results

1 Direct investment funds; 2 Realisations of fee-earning AUM

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

AUM Growth1 30 June 2024 Last three months Year-on-year Last five years (CAGR) AUM $101bn 3.0% 23.7% 19.5% Fee-earning AUM $70bn —% 10.0% 15.9% 1 On a constant currency basis





Business activity $bn



Fundraising Deployment1 Realisations1,2 Q1 FY25 LTM Q1 FY25 LTM Q1 FY25 LTM Structured and Private Equity 1.8 6.4 2.8 4.4 0.7 1.5 Private Debt 2.1 6.2 1.0 4.5 1.7 3.1 Real Assets 0.3 1.2 0.1 2.2 0.1 0.9 Credit 0.5 2.3 — — — — Total 4.7 16.1 3.9 11.1 2.5 5.5 1 Direct investment funds; 2 Realisations of fee-earning AUM

PERIOD IN REVIEW

AUM and FY25 fundraising

AUM of $101bn

AUM ($m) Structured and Private Equity Private Debt Real Assets Credit Seed investments Total At 31 March 2024 40,872 28,302 10,815 17,944 499 98,432 Fundraising 1,807 2,109 277 540 — 4,733 Other additions 249 75 7 — — 331 Realisations (692) (694) (77) (220) — (1,683) Market and other movements (839) (140) 289 (47) — (737) Balance sheet movement (89) (20) 1 13 14 (81) At 30 June 2024 41,308 29,632 11,312 18,230 513 100,995 Change $m 436 1,330 497 286 14 2,563 Change % 1.1% 4.7% 4.6% 1.6% 2.8% 2.6% Change % (constant exchange rate) 1.4% 5.1% 4.9% 2.0% 2.6% 3.0%

Fee-earning AUM of $70bn

Fee-earning AUM ($m) Structured and Private Equity Private Debt Real Assets Credit Total At 31 March 2024 28,334 15,910 7,733 17,681 69,658 Funds raised: fees on committed capital 1,339 — 181 — 1,520 Deployment of funds: fees on invested capital 243 1,007 58 578 1,886 Total additions 1,582 1,007 239 578 3,406 Realisations (652) (1,694) (107) (261) (2,714) Net additions / (realisations) 930 (687) 132 317 692 FX and other (160) (251) (330) (44) (785) At 30 June 2024 29,104 14,972 7,535 17,954 69,565 Change $m 770 (938) (198) 273 (93) Change % 2.7% (5.9%) (2.6%) 1.5% (0.1%) Change % (constant exchange rate) 3.1% (5.7%) (2.3%) 2.0% 0.2%

The bridge between AUM and fee-earning AUM is as follows:

$m Structured and Private Equity Private Debt Real Assets Credit Seed investments Total Fee-earning AUM 29,104 14,972 7,535 17,954 — 69,565 AUM not yet earning fees 3,245 13,827 627 477 — 18,176 Fee-exempt AUM 6,768 664 2,641 — — 10,073 Balance sheet investment portfolio1 2,191 169 509 (201) 513 3,181 AUM 41,308 29,632 11,312 18,230 513 100,995 1 Includes elimination of $616m (£487m) within Credit due to how the balance sheet investment portfolio accounts for and invests into CLO's managed by ICG and its affiliates

$27.9bn of AUM available to deploy in new investments ("dry powder"), of which $18.2bn was not yet earning fees

At 30 June 2024, closed-end funds and associated SMAs that were actively fundraising included SDP V; Strategic Equity V; North America Credit Partners III; Europe Mid-Market II; Infrastructure Europe II; Life Sciences I; and various Real Estate equity and debt strategies. During the remainder of FY25 we expect to hold final closes for a number of those including SDP V, Strategic Equity V, North America Credit Partners III and Infrastructure II. We anticipate launching a number of funds during FY25 including Core Private Equity and Europe IX. The timings of launches and closes for these funds depends on a number of factors, including the prevailing market conditions

Balance sheet

The balance sheet investment portfolio generated positive net investment returns over the quarter, and at 30 June 2024 was valued at £3,003m. The reduction in absolute value compared to 31 March 2024 was largely due to net realisations during the period, as well as the impact of FX

£m 31 March 2024 30 June 2024 Structured and Private Equity 1,807 1,720 Private Debt 149 134 Real Assets 402 402 Credit 318 341 Seed investments 394 406 Balance sheet investment portfolio 3,070 3,003

At 30 June 2024 the Group had total available liquidity of £1,129m (FY24: £1,124m), comprised of £579m available cash (FY24: £574m) and a £550 committed liquidity facility. During the quarter the Group repaid £137m of debt that matured

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES

Average rate Period end Q1 FY24 Q1 FY25 31 March 2024 30 June 2024 GBP:EUR 1.1561 1.1753 1.1697 1.1802 GBP:USD 1.2570 1.2626 1.2623 1.2645 EUR:USD 1.0874 1.0743 1.0792 1.0714

COMPANY TIMETABLE

Half year results announcement 13 November 2024

ABOUT ICG

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history, operating across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees. We are committed to being a net zero asset manager across our operations and relevant investments by 2040.

ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICG). Further details are available at www.icgam.com.