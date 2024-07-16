China Mobile Joins Open Invention Network

DURHAM, N.C., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the only institution focused on mitigating patent risk in open source software, announced today that China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. (China Mobile), the largest mobile network operator in the world, with more than 990 million subscriptions, has joined the OIN community. As the first Chinese telecom operator to be a OIN member, China Mobile is driving additional wireless telecommunications services industry innovation.



“Wireline and wireless computing and telecommunications networks are instrumental in improving the standard of living for everyone in the world. In order to increase the pace of innovation, industry leaders worldwide are leveraging the collaborative power of open source,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “We are pleased to have a global leader like China Mobile join OIN. We believe their participation serves as an example for all mobile services vendors in supporting patent non-aggression in open source.”

“China Mobile is committed to becoming a world-class information services and sci-tech innovation enterprise, and understands that Linux System and open source technology is a cornerstone to drive technological innovation and accelerate service innovation,” said Jia Liu, Deputy General Manager of Science and Technology Innovation Department of China Mobile. “After joining OIN, China Mobile will not only continue to support the innovative practice of open source projects, but also work closely with OIN and its members to promote the high-level implementation of the Linux System and open source technology, and maintain the healthy development of the open source ecosystem.”

OIN members practice patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Please join the OIN community. The membership form and the OIN license agreement can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. (China Mobile) was established in 2000, with a registered capital of RMB 300 billion and assets of RMB 2.4 trillion. China Mobile has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for 23 consecutive years, and ranked 62nd in 2023. China Mobile is committed to promoting information and communication technology to serve the economy, society and people's livelihoods, with the goal of becoming a world-class enterprise and a leading force behind China’s leapfrog development of science and technology, making active contributions to the building of “Cyberpower” and “Digital China”, adhering to a strategy that prioritizes innovation for growth, accelerating the pace of transformation and upgrading, and has become the world’s leading telecom operator with the largest network size, the largest customer base, the highest revenue, leading innovation capability, leading brand value, leading market value, and leading profitability.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the only institution focused on mitigating patent risk in open source software (OSS). OIN maintains the world's largest and oldest patent cross license. By safeguarding against patent threats, OIN has encouraged the adoption of OSS, the most significant driver of innovation in the 21st century. OIN has nearly 4,000 members across the global economy. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community. For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com.

