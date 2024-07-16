Car Body Kits Global Industry Report 2024: Rising Popularity of Car Customization Drives Demand for Body Kits - A $162.4 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Body Kits - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Car Body Kits was valued at an estimated US$130.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$162.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the car body kits market is driven by several factors, including the rising popularity of car customization among younger demographics, the global expansion of car enthusiast communities, and the influence of automotive shows and social media. Younger car owners, in particular, are drawn to customizing their vehicles as a form of self-expression and to stand out in a culture that increasingly values uniqueness and personalized experiences. Car enthusiast communities, both online and offline, also play a significant role, as members often seek to modify their cars to gain status or recognition within these groups.



Moreover, automotive shows, both on television and online platforms like YouTube, continually showcase the visual and performance enhancements possible through body kits, further motivating owners to invest in modifications. Finally, social media platforms provide a vast stage for car enthusiasts to display their customized vehicles, inspiring others to follow suit and contributing to market growth. This ecosystem of media influence and community engagement creates a robust demand for car body kits, driving innovation and variety in the market.





Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fiberglass Material segment, which is expected to reach US$76.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.7%. The Carbon Fiber Material segment is also set to grow at 3.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $35.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.2% CAGR to reach $33.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $130.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $162.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global





