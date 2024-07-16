CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. During the quarter, net interest income increased $0.2 million from the prior quarter, the Mortgage Division earned $0.2 million, and CIBM Bank completed a sale-leaseback transaction with a gross purchase price of $6.6 million and a net gain on sale of $4.5 million.



Net income for the quarter was $3.8 million, or $2.79 basic and $2.06 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.88 basic and $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $4.0 million, or $2.94 basic and $2.17 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.4 million, or $1.06 basic and $0.77 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2023. Excluding the effects of the non-recurring sale-leaseback transaction gain on sale, net income was $0.5 million, or $0.34 basic and $0.25 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter and $0.6 million, or $0.8 basic and $0.35 diluted earnings per share, for the six-month period.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

The Bank completed a sale-leaseback transaction with a gross purchase price of $6.6 million for the office real estate used by CIBM Bank’s Bloomington, Champaign, and Urbana, Illinois, branches. The transaction resulted in a net gain on sale of $4.5 million and $3.3 million net of tax. The sale of the real estate to a third party will not impact banking services, which will continue at each branch under a 15-year lease.

Compared to the prior quarter, net interest income was up $0.2 million and net interest margin was up 9 basis points as the 12 basis point increase in average yields on earning assets outpaced a subdued 3 basis point increase in the cost of funds. Net interest income was down $0.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and down $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same periods of 2023, due to the rise in cost of funds versus yields on assets over those time periods.

Loan portfolio balances decreased $17 million over the quarter and decreased $3 million since December 31, 2023, due to higher loan rates and the Company’s balance sheet management strategy, with further balance declines likely in the future. Deposits decreased $3 million for the quarter and increased $42 million from December 31, 2023, as lower-cost fundings were used to reduce higher-cost brokered deposits and short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (“FHLB”). Cost of funds pressures were diminished for the quarter as FHLB borrowings were reduced to zero and the Bank’s liquidity profile continued to improve as the loan to deposit ratio declined from 98% at December 31, 2023, to 92% at June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, non-performing assets, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans ratios were 1.14% and 0.47%, respectively, compared to 0.90% and 0.50%, respectively, on December 31, 2023, and 0.13% and 0.02%, respectively, on June 30, 2023. The primary reason for the increase in the ratios over the time period is due to four credit relationships with borrowers in the transportation industry, including two added during the second quarter of 2024.

Also, as of June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to loans was 1.26% compared to an allowance for loan and lease losses of 1.27% on December 31, 2023, and 1.39% on June 30, 2023. The ACLL depends on third-party economic forecasts and qualitative factors. Over the course of 2023 and the second quarter of 2024, those forecasts for gross domestic product and unemployment have generally improved while certain qualitative factors related to loan performance have trended up, resulting in a lower ACLL to loans ratio.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Banking Division net income was $4.6 million, up from $2.3 million in the same period in 2023. Mortgage Division net loss was $0.2 million, improved from a $0.5 million loss in the same period in 2023 due to cost saving actions and despite production being down due to housing market challenges.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “Operating results from our Banking and Mortgage Divisions have improved from quarter to quarter as highlighted above, although it continues to be a challenging environment for both areas. Attentive management of our cost of funds and liability structure has led to improved net interest margins from the prior quarter and we are working toward continued improvement. Our targeted expense controls set in motion in late 2023 and early 2024 have supported improved operating results.”

He concluded, “We are pleased to report on the outcome of our sale-leaseback transaction. Along with balance sheet management and improving operating results, this is an important step forward in meeting our goal of redeeming the preferred stock.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in ten states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;

economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;

the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and

the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Quarters Ended 6 Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data: Interest and dividend income $ 12,052 $ 11,801 $ 11,328 $ 10,117 $ 9,152 $ 23,853 $ 17,624 Interest expense 6,897 6,840 6,190 5,180 3,643 13,737 6,244 Net interest income 5,155 4,961 5,138 4,937 5,509 10,116 11,380 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 10 (28 ) 135 (140 ) (246 ) (18 ) (87 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,145 4,989 5,003 5,077 5,755 10,134 11,467 Noninterest income (1) 6,904 1,627 1,824 2,368 3,298 8,531 4,708 Noninterest expense 6,904 6,421 6,669 7,007 7,457 13,325 14,262 Income before income taxes 5,145 195 158 438 1,596 5,340 1,913 Income tax expense 1,361 17 1,050 59 431 1,378 520 Net income (loss) $ 3,784 $ 178 $ (892 ) $ 379 $ 1,165 $ 3,962 $ 1,393 Common Share Data: Basic net income (loss) per share $ 2.79 $ 0.13 $ (0.67 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.88 $ 2.94 $ 1.06 Diluted net income (loss) per share 2.06 0.10 (0.67 ) 0.21 0.64 2.17 0.77 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tangible book value per share (2) 55.36 52.59 53.35 52.05 52.47 55.36 52.47 Book value per share (2) 53.61 50.84 51.58 50.28 50.70 53.61 50.70 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,356,255 1,341,181 1,334,163 1,333,889 1,318,470 1,348,440 1,313,564 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,833,881 1,820,498 1,813,207 1,814,716 1,815,604 1,826,911 1,809,445 Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 901,634 $ 897,595 $ 899,060 $ 874,247 $ 819,521 $ 901,634 $ 819,521 Loans 719,129 736,019 722,084 688,446 647,823 719,129 647,823 Allowance for credit losses on loans (9,083 ) (9,087 ) (9,136 ) (8,947 ) (8,999 ) (9,083 ) (8,999 ) Investment securities 123,814 119,300 131,529 130,476 114,661 123,814 114,661 Deposits 768,984 772,377 727,565 644,165 613,808 768,984 613,808 Borrowings 28,222 32,120 76,956 138,469 113,950 28,222 113,950 Stockholders' equity 89,008 85,091 85,075 83,313 83,876 89,008 83,876 Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (3) 2.38 % 2.29 % 2.41 % 2.43 % 2.90 % 2.34 % 3.06 % Net interest spread (4) 1.71 % 1.63 % 1.79 % 1.85 % 2.42 % 1.67 % 2.62 % Noninterest income to average assets (5) 3.09 % 0.73 % 0.78 % 1.15 % 1.68 % 1.91 % 1.21 % Noninterest expense to average assets 3.09 % 2.87 % 3.00 % 3.31 % 3.77 % 2.98 % 3.68 % Efficiency ratio (6) 57.19 % 97.20 % 97.13 % 95.06 % 84.35 % 71.34 % 88.65 % Earnings (loss) on average assets (7) 1.69 % 0.08 % -0.40 % 0.18 % 0.59 % 0.88 % 0.36 % Earnings (loss) on average equity (8) 17.92 % 0.84 % -4.21 % 1.78 % 5.53 % 9.38 % 3.35 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (9) 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.50 % 0.50 % 0.02 % 0.47 % 0.02 % Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans 1.38 % 1.04 % 1.07 % 0.56 % 0.11 % 1.38 % 0.11 % Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets 1.14 % 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.49 % 0.13 % 1.14 % 0.13 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (9) 1.26 % 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.30 % 1.39 % 1.26 % 1.39 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (9) 91.24 % 118.77 % 118.59 % 231.01 % 1283.74 % 91.24 % 1283.74 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (9) 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.01 % -0.01 % -0.02 % 0.03 % -0.02 % Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 9.87 % 9.48 % 9.46 % 9.53 % 10.23 % 9.87 % 10.23 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.90 % 13.07 % 13.24 % 13.58 % 14.25 % 13.90 % 14.25 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.27 % 10.48 % 10.62 % 10.91 % 11.49 % 11.27 % 11.49 % Leverage capital ratio 8.93 % 8.50 % 8.62 % 8.93 % 9.43 % 8.93 % 9.43 % Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 172 177 193 194 206 172 206 Number of banking facilities 9 9 9 9 10 9 10 (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards. (3) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (4) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (6) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (7) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (8) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (9) Excludes loans held for sale.







CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 10,690 $ 7,727 $ 9,491 $ 9,203 $ 14,444 Reverse repurchase agreements - - - - - Securities available for sale 121,687 117,160 129,370 128,413 112,532 Equity securities at fair value 2,127 2,140 2,159 2,063 2,129 Loans held for sale 17,897 8,048 9,209 15,011 14,726 Loans 719,129 736,019 722,084 688,446 647,823 Allowance for credit losses on loans (9,083 ) (9,087 ) (9,136 ) (8,947 ) (8,999 ) Net loans 710,046 726,932 712,948 679,499 638,824 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 2,238 2,328 2,709 4,645 2,818 Premises and equipment, net 1,569 3,550 3,602 3,675 3,879 Accrued interest receivable 3,230 3,271 2,983 2,748 2,036 Deferred tax assets, net 14,840 14,849 14,753 16,815 16,790 Other real estate owned, net 283 375 375 375 375 Bank owned life insurance 6,340 6,291 6,247 6,204 6,160 Goodwill and other intangible assets 64 64 64 70 76 Other assets 10,623 4,860 5,150 5,526 4,732 Total assets $ 901,634 $ 897,595 $ 899,060 $ 874,247 $ 819,521 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 95,457 $ 87,621 $ 89,025 $ 88,674 $ 93,487 Interest-bearing demand 86,728 92,092 90,232 73,086 82,484 Savings 244,595 261,998 256,059 254,211 247,339 Time 342,204 330,666 292,249 228,194 190,498 Total deposits 768,984 772,377 727,565 644,165 613,808 Short-term borrowings 18,477 22,383 67,227 128,748 104,238 Long-term borrowings 9,745 9,737 9,729 9,721 9,712 Accrued interest payable 2,145 1,982 1,883 1,491 963 Other liabilities 13,275 6,025 7,581 6,809 6,924 Total liabilities 812,626 812,504 813,985 790,934 735,645 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares of series A and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million aggregate liquidation preference 13,806 13,806 13,806 13,806 13,806 Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,372,053 and 1,349,392 issued shares; 1,357,984 and 1,335,323 outstanding shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (1) 1,372 1,369 1,349 1,349 1,349 Capital surplus 181,486 181,380 181,282 181,144 181,050 Accumulated deficit (101,373 ) (105,157 ) (105,335 ) (104,443 ) (104,822 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (5,749 ) (5,773 ) (5,493 ) (8,009 ) (6,973 ) Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (2) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) Total stockholders' equity 89,008 85,091 85,075 83,313 83,876 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 901,634 $ 897,595 $ 899,060 $ 874,247 $ 819,521 (1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 47,321 shares and 48,308 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.







CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) At or for the Quarters Ended 6 Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Loans $ 10,582 $ 10,394 $ 9,752 $ 8,718 $ 7,942 $ 20,976 $ 15,063 Loans held for sale 213 142 200 227 155 355 239 Securities 1,217 1,231 1,330 1,132 985 2,448 2,016 Other investments 40 34 46 40 70 74 306 Total interest income 12,052 11,801 11,328 10,117 9,152 23,853 17,624 Interest Expense Deposits 6,466 6,227 5,071 3,918 3,076 12,693 5,440 Short-term borrowings 310 493 998 1,141 445 803 563 Long-term borrowings 121 120 121 121 122 241 241 Total interest expense 6,897 6,840 6,190 5,180 3,643 13,737 6,244 Net interest income 5,155 4,961 5,138 4,937 5,509 10,116 11,380 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 10 (28 ) 135 (140 ) (246 ) (18 ) (87 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,145 4,989 5,003 5,077 5,755 10,134 11,467 Noninterest Income Deposit service charges 67 66 74 101 76 133 155 Other service fees 1 (5 ) 3 6 11 (4 ) 27 Mortgage banking revenue, net 2,166 1,209 1,397 1,984 1,636 3,375 2,644 Other income 273 163 165 132 171 436 281 Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities (14 ) (18 ) 96 (66 ) (34 ) (32 ) 0 Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans 0 202 0 0 0 202 151 Net gains on sale of assets and (writedowns) 4,411 10 89 211 1,438 4,421 1,450 Total noninterest income 6,904 1,627 1,824 2,368 3,298 8,531 4,708 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 4,700 4,289 4,369 4,631 5,101 8,989 9,651 Equipment 457 462 493 484 504 919 979 Occupancy and premises 391 436 415 490 404 827 842 Data Processing 208 212 224 245 221 420 420 Federal deposit insurance 219 199 170 123 150 418 237 Professional services 219 199 243 271 317 418 595 Telephone and data communication 51 56 66 57 56 107 117 Insurance 80 81 79 82 68 161 156 Other expense 579 487 610 624 636 1,066 1,265 Total noninterest expense 6,904 6,421 6,669 7,007 7,457 13,325 14,262 Income from operations before income taxes 5,145 195 158 438 1,596 5,340 1,913 Income tax expense 1,361 17 1,050 59 431 1,378 520 Net (loss) income 3,784 178 (892 ) 379 1,165 3,962 1,393 Preferred stock dividend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 3,784 $ 178 $ (892 ) $ 379 $ 1,165 $ 3,962 $ 1,393

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO

(217) 355-0900

brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com