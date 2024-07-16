Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Strategic Research Report 2024: A $156.7 Billion Market by 2030 - Advancements in Drug Formulation Propel Growth

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines is estimated at US$104.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$156.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the pediatric drugs and vaccines market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements in drug formulation and delivery systems are enabling the development of more effective and child-friendly medications, such as chewable tablets and dissolvable strips. The rising incidence of chronic diseases in children, including asthma, diabetes, and epilepsy, is fueling demand for long-term therapeutic solutions.

Increasing awareness among parents and caregivers about the importance of timely vaccinations and preventive healthcare measures is leading to higher immunization rates. Additionally, government initiatives and funding for pediatric healthcare programs are providing a significant boost to market growth.

The expanding scope of pediatric clinical trials, driven by regulatory incentives, is accelerating the introduction of new and innovative treatments. Lastly, the global focus on eradicating infectious diseases through vaccination campaigns is propelling the development and distribution of pediatric vaccines, ensuring better health outcomes for children worldwide.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Conjugate Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$52.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.1%. The Live Attenuated Technology segment is also set to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $28.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.9% CAGR to reach $35.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Inc., Amgen Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 292 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $104.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $156.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Pediatric Diseases Throws the Spotlight on Long-Term Therapeutic Solutions

Advancements in Drug Formulation Propel Growth in Pediatric Medications Market

Rising Awareness about Preventive Healthcare Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Pediatric Vaccines

Innovations in Vaccine Platforms Strengthen Business Case for Next-Generation Immunizations

Government Initiatives and Funding Generates Demand for Pediatric Healthcare Programs

Integration of Digital Health Technologies Drives Adoption of Advanced Patient Management Tools

Combination Vaccines Accelerate Demand by Improving Compliance and Coverage Rates

Global Health Initiatives Ensure Increasing Access to Essential Pediatric Vaccines

Personalized Medicine Enhances Therapeutic Outcomes for Pediatric Patients

Advances in Drug Delivery Systems Sustain Growth in Pediatric Drug Administration

Expansion of Telemedicine Services Drives Adoption of Remote Pediatric Care Solutions

Rising Investment in Biotechnology Generates Opportunities for Novel Pediatric Treatments

Increasing Focus on Eradicating Infectious Diseases Propels Growth in Pediatric Vaccination Programs

Enhanced Safety and Efficacy Standards Generate Confidence in Pediatric Drug and Vaccine Adoption

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genentech Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Janssen Biologics B.V

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Shionogi Inc.

Shire Pharmaceuticals Group Plc

