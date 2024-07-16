Intermediate Capital Group plc: Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
16 July 2024
Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this morning, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:
|RESOLUTION
|DESCRIPTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
FOR
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
AGAINST
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC
VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|RES 1
|FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|213,045,731
|99.85%
|315,436
|0.15%
|213,361,167
|73.41%
|1,627,674
|RES 2
|REMUNERATION REPORT
|208,944,142
|97.19%
|6,030,540
|2.81%
|214,974,682
|73.97%
|14,159
|RES 3
|RE-APPOINT AUDITOR
|210,957,557
|98.13%
|4,028,503
|1.87%
|214,986,060
|73.97%
|2,781
|RES 4
|AUDITORS REMUNERATION
|214,859,010
|99.94%
|128,175
|0.06%
|214,987,185
|73.97%
|1,656
|RES 5
|FINAL DIVIDEND
|214,975,783
|99.99%
|11,742
|0.01%
|214,987,525
|73.97%
|1,316
|RES 6
|RE-APPOINT W RUCKER
|187,014,053
|87.33%
|27,128,553
|12.67%
|214,142,606
|73.68%
|846,235
|RES 7
|RE-APPOINT D BICARREGUI
|213,133,254
|99.53%
|1,016,845
|0.47%
|214,150,099
|73.68%
|838,742
|RES 8
|RE-APPOINT B DURTESTE
|213,027,056
|99.48%
|1,123,043
|0.52%
|214,150,099
|73.68%
|838,742
|RES 9
|RE-APPOINT A HENSEL-ROTH
|214,355,845
|99.71%
|626,461
|0.29%
|214,982,306
|73.97%
|5,915
|RES 10
|RE-APPOINT V HOLMES
|207,177,110
|96.37%
|7,805,816
|3.63%
|214,982,926
|73.97%
|5,915
|RES 11
|RE-APPOINT R LEITH
|214,335,584
|99.70%
|647,342
|0.30%
|214,982,926
|73.97%
|5,915
|RES 12
|RE-APPOINT M LESTER
|208,627,958
|97.42%
|5,521,521
|2.58%
|214,149,479
|73.68%
|838,742
|RES 13
|RE-APPOINT A SYKES
|208,630,105
|97.42%
|5,519,994
|2.58%
|214,150,099
|73.68%
|838,742
|RES 14
|RE-APPOINT S WELTON
|208,628,976
|97.42%
|5,521,123
|2.58%
|214,150,099
|73.68%
|838,742
|RES 15
|ALLOT SHARES
|205,572,582
|95.63%
|9,400,983
|4.37%
|214,973,565
|73.97%
|15,232
|RES 16
|ALLOT EQUITY SECURITIES 1
|203,958,834
|95.25%
|10,174,931
|4.75%
|214,133,765
|73.68%
|855,032
|RES 17
|ALLOT EQUITY SECURITIES 2
|193,601,178
|91.13%
|18,844,417
|8.87%
|212,445,595
|73.10%
|2,543,202
|RES 18
|MARKET PURCHASES
|213,381,252
|99.38%
|1,327,889
|0.62%
|214,709,141
|73.88%
|279,656
|RES 19
|GENERAL MEETING
|208,754,359
|97.10%
|6,231,901
|2.90%
|214,986,260
|73.97%
|2,581
Notes:
The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.
There were 290,631,993 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 3,733,333 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.
A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
