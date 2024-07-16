Netstock Expands Microsoft Partnership with Official AppSource Marketplace Listing

BOSTON, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netstock , a leading provider of predictive supply chain planning software for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced its official listing on Microsoft AppSource. This milestone marks a significant enhancement of Netstock's longstanding integration with Microsoft ERP applications, including Great Plains and Navision, by introducing the certified Netstock connector for both Netstock Predictor IA (Inventory Advisor) and Netstock Predictor IBP (Integrated Business Planning) to Microsoft's Business Central ERP. By offering certified connectors, Netstock enables businesses to optimize their demand and supply planning processes directly within their preferred Microsoft ERP environment.



Microsoft AppSource is a premier marketplace trusted by businesses worldwide to discover and integrate apps and services that enhance Microsoft's core functionalities, driving innovation and productivity. Each listing on AppSource undergoes a stringent vetting process by Microsoft, ensuring the highest standards of credibility and reliability.

"Joining the AppSource program is a significant milestone for Netstock and our partners," said Don Martin, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Netstock. "This certification endorses the quality and reliability of our solutions and highlights our commitment to helping Microsoft partners expand their offerings, enhance credibility, and seize new market opportunities. It enables them to deliver robust planning tools to their customers, seamlessly integrated with Microsoft solutions.”

Netstock offers innovative demand and supply planning solutions designed to streamline operations, optimize demand and supply and improve overall efficiency. For Microsoft Business Central customers, integrating Netstock's solutions means generating dynamic forecasts, driving cohesive sales and operations processes, and optimizing inventory by reducing excess stock and placing quicker orders. This provides customers with the agility and confidence to navigate the complexities of the supply chain, making them market-ready and highly competitive.

The certification on Microsoft AppSource is a testament to Netstock's commitment to delivering top-tier, robust solutions that integrate with Microsoft solutions. For more information about Netstock visit www.netstock.com or find us on Microsoft AppSource here.

About Netstock

Netstock is a leader in demand and supply planning software, trusted by 2,400+ customers globally to optimize their planning. With $26B inventory managed by Netstock, the company’s cloud-based solutions enable businesses to be agile, responsive, and profitable. Each solution integrates with leading ERPs, and leverages enhanced analytics so you can quickly respond to market change and make the best supply chain planning decisions for your business. For more information, visit the Netstock website here .