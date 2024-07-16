IPG Photonics to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 30

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Phot o n i cs Corporation (Nasdaq: IPGP) will release its second quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call to review these results at 10:00 a.m. ET on the same day. To access the call, please dial 877-407-6184 in the United States or 201-389-0877 internationally. A live webcast of the call will also be available and archived in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.ip g ph o tonics.com .



IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphoto n ics.com .

