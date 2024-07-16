Baby Innovation Featured Award Winners Announced For 2024 Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Baby Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced the slate of featured winners for their fourth annual awards program.
The annual awards program recognizes the most outstanding companies, services, and products in the rapidly expanding baby care market. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world. Growing segments in the industry include hygiene and feeding accessories, as well as tried and true segments such as baby wipes and toiletry products with an emphasis on natural and organics-based products.
The Baby Independent Innovation Award nominees have been evaluated by a panel of independent judges within the baby care industry, and award winners have demonstrated excellence and ingenuity based on a variety of criteria, including innovation, ease of use, functionality, value, impact and performance. Competitive categories include Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, and more.
“As technology propels the baby industry forward, we see a growing focus on products that are eco-friendly, personalized, and convenient, aiming to streamline the lives of busy families,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “This years’ outstanding group of winners are revolutionizing and advancing the Baby Care industry through innovation and technology, allowing parents all the comforts to ensure their babies are well taken care of. Kudos to our amazing group of featured winners for setting the new standard in baby care!”
The 2024 list of featured winners include:
Bath & Diapers
Bubble Bath Product of the Year: The Honest Company
Cloth Diaper Product of the Year: Charlie Banana
Disposable Diaper Product of the Year: DYPER
Lotion Product of the Year: Johnson's
Overnight Diaper Product of the Year: Coterie
Training Diaper Product of the Year: Rascals
Wipes Product of the Year: WaterWipes
Health
Smart Baby Monitor Product of the Year: Motorola Nursery
Baby Monitor Product of the Year: Nanit
Overall Health Product of the Year: Owlet
Sleep Training Product of the Year: TOMY
Supplement Product of the Year: Ddrops Company
Nursing & Feeding
Baby Formula Product of the Year: Kendamil
Goat Milk Formula Product of the Year: Kabrita
Breast Milk Storage Product of the Year: Lansinoh
Breast Pump Innovation of the Year: Spectra Baby USA
Hands Free Breast Pump of the Year: Lacevo
Breast Pump Technology Innovation of the Year: Cimilre Breast Pumps
Wrap Product of the Year: Mama Coco
Baby Clothes
Shoes Product of the Year: Crocs
Sleep Bag Product of the Year: Neut
Toys & Learning
Bike Product of the Year: Strider
Blocks & Stackers Product of the Year: Hape
Gyms & Playmats Product of the Year: Melissa & Doug
Mats Product of the Year: Toki Mats
Car Seat
Car Seat Product of the Year: Orbit Baby
Strollers
Jogger Stroller Product of the Year: Thule
Stroller Product of the Year: Dream On Me
Stroller Innovation of the Year: Bombi
Nursery
Crib Accessory Product of the Year: Storkcraft
Sleep Product of the Year: Hatch
Marketplace
Baby Innovation of the Year: ProofPlus
Technology innovation of the Year: The Positive Birth Company
