Acronis True Image Returns: Reintroducing Acronis' Trusted Home and Office Cyber Protection Solution

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, is pleased to announce that its flagship product, Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office, is reverting to its original name, Acronis True Image, with the new version release. Users across the globe can now experience the latest release of Acronis True Image, featuring enhanced performance and cybersecurity capabilities to meet today’s cybersecurity challenges.



Introduced in 2003, Acronis True Image has been a household name that has kept home users safe for decades. The decision to reestablish its founding name honors the company’s history and customers' trust in the product over the years.

Acronis True Image is Acronis’ acclaimed product offering specifically designed for home users. It offers unparalleled cybersecurity as well as a backup solution built to protect digital life. This latest release includes improvements to optimize security and performance. Users stay secure with integrated cyber protection, including anti-ransomware and anti-malware, and reliable, fast, and secure backup. It is the only comprehensive personal, family, and home office data protection tool. It provides customers ease of use with its intuitive and modern interface, cybersecurity capabilities, and one-click backup and restore.

Available for both Windows and macOS operating systems, customers can protect up to five computers with a single subscription, in addition to an unlimited number of mobile devices and tablets. Acronis True Image stores and safeguards over 42 thousand terabytes of user data in the cloud and thousands of additional terabytes on local devices.

Over 5.5 million users worldwide have trusted Acronis True Image to protect their most sensitive data. Every month, Acronis blocks malware incidents faced by over 20% of users with an active subscription. Furthermore, in the first half of 2024 alone, Acronis True Image has stopped roughly 12 thousand ransomware attacks.

"Acronis True Image is back and better than ever! Since its inception, Acronis True Image has been the must-have tool for users to secure their computers and back up their personal data, including digital photographs, work and personal documents, and other sensitive files,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “We are committed to meeting the high standards demanded by our customers and are dedicated to ensuring home users’ data is armed with the strongest backup and security protection on the market. With our robust AI-based security, users can rest assured that their devices, whether for personal or professional use, are receiving best-in-class service and the most trusted protection for home users and small businesses."

Additional Acronis True Image solution features include disk cloning and remote management. Identity protection and cyber insurance features are available to U.S. customers who secure licenses for the advanced and premium versions of the solution. In this latest update, the product’s security features have been enhanced to offer real-time protection, illicit crypto mining protection, vulnerability assessments, and antivirus scans—all supported by Acronis security technology.

For additional information about the rebrand, check out the latest blog here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blog/posts/acronis-cyber-protect-home-office-renames-to-true-image/.

To learn more about Acronis True Image and how to get started securing devices and data, please visit: https://www.acronis.com/products/true-image/.

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Press contact:

Julia Carfagno

Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbbfdcd9-95dd-4e2c-a7ac-bc5337b8bfc8