Axalta Announces Partnership with CESVIMAP and the Move2Green Sustainability Program

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced a partnership with CESVIMAP R&D Centre, a leader in research and development for the collision repair industry. Through this partnership, Axalta’s refinish customers will have access to CESVIMAP’s Move2Green sustainability program which offers an online, self-assessment questionnaire to evaluate the current environmental impact of bodyshops. Once an auditor analyzes the data, Axalta customers will receive a detailed roadmap with actionable steps to improve their sustainability initiatives as well as the Move2Green certification to promote their commitment to reducing their environmental footprint.



As a global refinish paint manufacturing partner of CESVIMAP and the Move2Green program, Axalta continues to provide sustainability resources and expertise to customers as part of its BELEAF initiative. By analyzing the bodyshop’s energy efficiency, water resource management, waste management, responsible consumption, carbon footprint, sustainable mobility, and general actions, CESVIMAP provides a detailed action plan to increase the use of sustainable business practices. One way to make progress is by using Axalta’s Fast Cure Low Energy (FCLE) refinish system as bodyshops experience a reduction in electricity consumption of up to 49% and carbon emissions of up to 54% compared to competitive systems which directly impacts their sustainability output and business model.

“We are thrilled to partner with CESVIMAP and the Move2Green program,” said Troy Weaver, President of Global Refinish at Axalta. “This partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing our customers a smarter way to refinish by offering access to resources that evaluate and improve the sustainability of their business.”

CESVIMAP, MAPFRE's Road Safety and Experimentation Centre, focuses on technological research to reduce accident rates, define more efficient repair processes, reduce costs, and develop new products. With sustainability at their core, CESVIMAP contributes to the after-sales sector by transforming business models, developing value proposals, and ultimately improving results for vehicle manufacturers, insurance companies, mobility solution providers, and after-sales companies.

The partnership will initially launch in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to Axalta customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Benelux with expansion plans for additional countries in the near future. Axalta is committed to helping its customers achieve their sustainability goals while contributing to their business’ success with eco-conscious products including Axalta’s Fast Cure Low Energy patented technology, innovative tools such as its fully automated mixing machine, Axalta Irus Mix, and optimal resources including Axalta Drivus consultancy services.

To learn more about Axalta’s sustainability initiatives, visit refinish.axalta.eu/beleaf.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on X.