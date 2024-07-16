Global Calcium Aluminate Market Size To Worth USD 7.27 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.39%

New York, United States , July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Calcium Aluminate Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 4.30 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.27 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Calcium aluminate is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula Al2CaO4, and the material is nonmetallic, with CaO, Al2O3, SiO2, and water. One of the most common calcium aluminate compounds is calcium aluminate cement (CAC), which is developed by heating limestone and bauxite in a rotating kiln. Calcium-aluminate cements are hydraulic cement manufactured by crushing a solidified melt or clinker constituted mostly of hydraulic calcium aluminates obtained from proportionate combinations of aluminous and calcareous elements. Rapid urbanization in emerging nations is pushing the construction of residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects, which in turn increases demand for calcium aluminate. As cities grow and inhabitants concentrate in urban regions, there is an increased demand for strong construction materials that can survive harsh circumstances. Investments in transportation infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, railroads, and airports, are critical for increasing connectivity and driving economic growth. Calcium aluminate's qualities, such as high strength and resilience, play an important role in extending the durability and lifespan of essential infrastructure projects. However, the calcium aluminate market is highly competitive, with numerous alternatives and alternative materials emerging from diverse industries. These substitutes include standard Portland cement, which is preferred for its lower cost and broad availability despite lacking several specialized qualities of calcium aluminate cement (CAC), such as rapid setting and strong early strength.

Browse key industry insights spread across 202 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Calcium Aluminate Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pre-Melting and Sintered Type), By Application (Steel Refining, Calcium Aluminate Cement, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The sintered type segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the calcium aluminate market is classified into pre-melting and sintered type. Among these, the sintered type segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. The sintered type is widely used in industries such as refractories, ceramics, and cement production due to its high melting point, resistance to corrosion and thermal shock, and other desirable features. Investments in infrastructure projects such as construction, transportation, and energy need the use of high-performance materials such as sintered calcium aluminate in refractories, cement manufacturing, and building materials.

The calcium aluminate cement segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the calcium aluminate market is divided into steel refining, calcium aluminate cement, and others. Among these, the calcium aluminate cement segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. The material is used in cement manufacturing as a key ingredient in the production of high-alumina cement (HAC), also known as CAC. CAC is extremely resistant to chemical attack, making it appropriate for application in regions where concrete is exposed to acidic environments. This applies to sewage systems, chemical processing plants, and industrial floors.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the calcium aluminate market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the calcium aluminate market over the forecast period. Because of its vast population, rapid urbanization, and widespread industrialization, Asia Pacific frequently leads in different industrial markets. These factors contribute to an increase in demand for construction materials like calcium aluminate, which is utilized in a variety of applications including construction, refractories, and wastewater treatment.

North America is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the calcium aluminate market over the forecast period. This growth prediction reflects rising demand in a variety of industries, including construction, refractories, and wastewater treatment. Calcium aluminate products are valued for their strong heat resistance and rapid setting characteristics.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the calcium aluminate market include Imerys, Harsco Environmental, Refratechnik, American Elements, Ambition Refractories Private Ltd., Nikita Metallurgical Pvt Ltd., Caltra Nederland B.V., BPI Inc., Royal White Cement, Calucem, and others.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Imerys SA, a French multinational, announced on Thursday the start of commercial sales from its new calcium aluminate factory in Visakhapatnam. The €3.8 billion revenue corporation, with 16,400 employees, has spent Rs.350 crore in the Vizag factory.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the calcium aluminate market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Calcium Aluminate Market, By Type

Pre-Melting

Sintered Type

Global Calcium Aluminate Market, By Application

Steel Refining

Calcium Aluminate Cement

Others

Global Calcium Aluminate Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



