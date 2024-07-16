Lucas GC Limited Received a Significant Invention Patent in Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ: LGCL) (“Lucas” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (the “AI”) technology-driven Platform-as-a-Service (the “PaaS”) company whose technologies have been applied to the human resources, insurance and wealth management industry verticals, announced today that it has received an invention patent “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Prescriptive Persuasion Processes Based on Speech Emotion Recognition and Sentiment Analysis” in China.



This is the second patent that Lucas has obtained in the year of 2024, making the total number of patents that Lucas holds at eighteen.

This patent relates to methods and systems provided for the AI-based computer-aided persuasion system (CAPS). The CAPS obtains content output by analyzing the user audio stream and the target audio stream using neural network models, and generates persuasion references that increase the acceptance likelihood of recommendations.

Howard Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Lucas, said, “Being an AI-driven technology company, we’re glad to have received such an important invention patent in the core AI technology. This patent significantly increases the accuracy of our recommendation algorithm and has wide applications in such verticals as human resources, insurance and wealth management. The technology will increase the closing rate of transactions resulting in higher monetarization rates for our users.”

About Lucas GC Limited

With 18 granted U.S. and Chinese patents and over 74 registered software copyrights in the AI, data analytics and blockchain technologies, Lucas GC Limited is an AI technology-driven Platform as a Service (PaaS) company with over 638,000 agents working on its platform. Lucas’ technologies have been applied to the human resources, insurance and wealth management industry verticals. For more information, please visit: https://www.lucasgc.com/.

For Investor Inquiries and Media Contact:

https://www.lucasgc.com/

ir@lucasgc.com

T: 818-741-0923