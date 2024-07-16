Cardiac Troponin Market Size to be Worth USD 11.5 billion by 2034, Growing at CAGR of 8.9% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. - , July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cardiac troponin market (Markt für kardiales Troponin) stood at US$ 4.5 billion in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 11.5 billion in 2034. The global cardiac troponin market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2024 and 2034.

The cardiac troponin market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the upsurge in prevalence of acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and the rising demand for point-of-care (POC) cardiac testing kits. Cardiac troponins, particularly troponin I and T, are critical biomarkers used for diagnosing myocardial infarction (MI) and other cardiac-related conditions. The high specificity and sensitivity make them invaluable in the timely and accurate diagnosis of heart attacks.

The rise in cardiovascular diseases, largely due to lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, and smoking, has heightened the need for efficient diagnostic tools. Acute coronary syndrome is a leading cause of mortality worldwide, prompting healthcare providers to seek rapid and reliable diagnostic methods. This market has led to a growing adoption of cardiac troponin tests in emergency departments and intensive care units.

Technological advancements in cardiac troponin testing are further augmenting market growth. Companies are innovating to create low-noise fluorescent detection methods for cardiac troponin I in human serum, leveraging surface acoustic wave (SAW) separation technology. The technology thus enhances the accuracy and reliability of test results, providing clear and rapid diagnostics essential for emergency medical situations.

Request a PDF Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86112

The demand for POC cardiac testing kits is on the rise due to their convenience, speed, and ease of use. These kits enable healthcare providers to conduct tests at the bedside, facilitating immediate clinical decisions. The higher specificity and sensitivity of modern POC testing kits ensure accurate detection of cardiac diseases, by reducing the time to treatment and improving patient outcomes.

Several key players hence dominate the cardiac troponin industry, by continuously striving to enhance their product offerings through research and development. The companies majorly focus on improving test accuracy, reducing noise in detection methods, and integrating advanced technologies to stay competitive.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global cardiac troponin market (marché de la troponine cardiaque) to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 11.5 billion until 2034.

until 2034. Global cardiac troponin market is valued at US$ 4.5 billion in 2023.

in 2023. North America is forecasted to hold the largest market share.

Global Cardiac Troponin Market: Growth Drivers

A troponin test measures troponin T and I protein levels in the blood, which are released when severe heart muscle damage occurs, indicating a heart attack. The amount of these proteins correlates with the extent of heart damage. According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases cause 38% of premature deaths globally, and early detection can prevent many of these fatalities.

Troponin tests play an important role in this early detection. Increasing consumer demand for troponin testing is propelling key industry participants to develop advanced products to explore untapped market opportunities. Such technological advancements are expected to bolster the cardiac troponin industry significantly, improving early diagnosis and patient outcomes.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86112

Global Cardiac Troponin Market: Regional Landscape

North America led the troponin assay market in 2023, a trend expected to continue due to the rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the United States and rapid regulatory approvals. For example, in December 2022, Health Canada approved Quidel's TriageTrue High-Sensitivity Troponin I (hsTnl) for use on the Triage MeterPro platform, delivering results in approximately 20 minutes.

led the troponin assay market in 2023, a trend expected to continue due to the rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the United States and rapid regulatory approvals. For example, in December 2022, Health Canada approved Quidel's TriageTrue High-Sensitivity Troponin I (hsTnl) for use on the Triage MeterPro platform, delivering results in approximately 20 minutes. Europe also holds a significant market share, driven by approvals under regulatory frameworks like CE marks and the presence of major players such as Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 60% of European centers have adopted high-sensitivity assays for troponin testing, enhancing diagnostic capabilities.

Global Cardiac Troponin Market: Key Players

In 2023 , Abbott Laboratories launched the Alinity i High Sensitivity Troponin-I assay, which improved accuracy and speed in diagnosing myocardial infarction. This high-sensitivity assay helped clinicians to detect heart attacks more efficiently, providing critical information faster to improve patient outcomes.

, Abbott Laboratories launched the Alinity i High Sensitivity Troponin-I assay, which improved accuracy and speed in diagnosing myocardial infarction. This high-sensitivity assay helped clinicians to detect heart attacks more efficiently, providing critical information faster to improve patient outcomes. In 2023, Siemens Healthineers India introduced the Atellica VTLi Patient-Side Immunoassay Analyzer, designed for point-of-care settings. The innovative device was allowed for rapid, high-sensitivity cardiac troponin I testing directly at the patient’s side, facilitating quicker decision-making and treatment in emergency and critical care scenarios.

Global Cardiac Troponin Market: Segmentation

Troponin Type

Troponin I

Troponin T

Troponin C

Setting

Laboratory Setting

Point-of-Care (POC) Testing

Indication

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Others (Cardiomyopathy, etc.)

End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Homecare Settings

Others (research Institutes, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86112<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Dental Implant Motors Market ( 치과용 임플란트 모터 시장 ) - The global dental implant motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Urometer Market (ウロメーター市場) - The global urometer market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 987.7 million is anticipated for the market in 2032. As of 2023, the market for urometer is expected to close at US$ 547.6 million.

Oncology Nutrition Market (سوق تغذية الأورام) - The global oncology nutrition market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031

Oncology Biosimilars Market (Mercado de biosimilares en oncología) - The global oncology biosimilars market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2025

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com