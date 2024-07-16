Innovative New Program Brings Osteopathic Medical Students to Northeast Pennsylvania

Bethesda, MD, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) proudly announces its partnership with Lackawanna College, the City of Scranton and several regional healthcare organizations to launch the Northeast Pennsylvania Clinical Education Consortium (NEPCEC). The first group of nine medical students from two different Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine began their clinical rotations in Scranton on July 1, 2024. Next year’s group is already projected to increase to 20 students.

“We are extremely proud to be a part of this innovative and game-changing project,” said Robert A, Cain, DO, President and CEO of AACOM. “Finding high quality clinical opportunities is a challenge for every medical school, and here the community has come together to create a complete experience for our students. In turn, our students will help bolster the health care network in the region and establish ties that could lead to residencies and professional practices there down the road. This win-win scenario has great potential for communities across the country. Particularly those with health care access equity issues.”

After being approached by members of the Scranton community, including strong support from the mayor’s office, AACOM worked to identify member colleges of osteopathic medicine (COMs) willing and able to participate. In this inaugural year, students came from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) and Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine (TouroCOM) New York. Next year, students from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine will begin participating.

About the NEPCEC

The Consortium is a group of five clinical partners and other community groups, led by Lackawanna College in Scranton, that have assembled a clinical education consortium specifically designed for osteopathic medical students. Students will be provided with living and dining options, academic and logistical support. as well as having the clinical rotation spots created and reserved specifically for them.

“This is a unique opportunity, not just for the students, but for our school and community,” said Jill Murray, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Lackawanna College. “Our long-term hope for the osteopathic medical students is for them to establish ties to the community, to also pursue a residency here with the Wright Center and to eventually practice in the region.”

Along with providing housing and opportunities for the students, the Consortium has worked hard to create quality clinical rotations as well as finding preceptors in all clinical specialties from the area. Both are challenges that are only getting harder for medical schools as the number of medical schools, particularly DO schools, continue to grow. This holistic approach to clinical rotations is only made possible through a collaborative effort of the entire community.

“Allied Services is proud to play a role in Lackawanna College's physician development initiative,” said William P. Conaboy, President and CEO, Allied Services. “The partnership with Lackawanna and our other collaborators is essential to advance the pipeline of doctors for our region and fits nicely with our new physician residency program.”

Key Consortium partners include:

Lackawanna College is an accredited degree-granting undergraduate college with 2000 degree-seeking students in more than 30 majors. Lackawanna has engaged in a community-wide convening role to develop innovative partners to support osteopathic medical students in Scranton.

is an accredited degree-granting undergraduate college with 2000 degree-seeking students in more than 30 majors. Lackawanna has engaged in a community-wide convening role to develop innovative partners to support osteopathic medical students in Scranton. Allied Services Healthcare is a system consisting of Allied Services Rehabilitation Hospitals, Skilled Nursing Facilities and outpatient clinics and rehabilitation. Allied Rehabilitation hospital has an ACGME-accredited PM&R residency program with whom students will rotate as an elective.

is a system consisting of Allied Services Rehabilitation Hospitals, Skilled Nursing Facilities and outpatient clinics and rehabilitation. Allied Rehabilitation hospital has an ACGME-accredited PM&R residency program with whom students will rotate as an elective. Commonwealth Health includes two large hospitals in Scranton as well as Wilkes-Barre General Hospital nearby. Commonwealth will be providing the majority of the teaching rotations to students.

includes two large hospitals in Scranton as well as Wilkes-Barre General Hospital nearby. Commonwealth will be providing the majority of the teaching rotations to students. Scranton Primary Health Care Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Scranton and surrounding areas that provides primary care, dental care and behavioral healthcare. SPHCC has rotations in family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics and psychiatry.

is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Scranton and surrounding areas that provides primary care, dental care and behavioral healthcare. SPHCC has rotations in family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics and psychiatry. The Wright Center, an FQHC Look-Alike, is now the largest Teaching Health Center in the nation, with nearly 250 residents and fellows trained in each of the eight Wright Center locations around Eastern Pennsylvania. The Wright Center will provide primary care rotations and OMM training by its faculty.

"It's been a pleasure to work with our partnering physicians and healthcare providers to help build an osteopathic physician training network in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Frank Kolucki, M.D., Commonwealth Health System Physician & NEPCEC Medical Director. “The students we have from PCOM and Touro University's medical school have been eagerly engaged in their training and have brought an excitement and enthusiasm that is very refreshing and exciting to witness.”

About AACOM:

Founded in 1898, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) is the leading voice for the education and training of physicians who practice osteopathic medicine in settings across the medical spectrum—from primary care to the full range of medical specialties. We support our member colleges of osteopathic medicine in their efforts to attract and train individuals who are fueled by a desire to make a difference in our healthcare system by treating the whole person and building a future emphasizing health and wellness for all people. Today, more than 36,000 future physicians—25 percent of all U.S. medical students—are being educated at one of our 41 accredited colleges of osteopathic medicine, encompassing 66 teaching locations in 35 states. To learn more about AACOM, please visit our website.

About Lackawanna College

Founded in 1894, Lackawanna College has approximately 2,000 students. The private, non-profit institution offers 8 bachelor’s degree programs and 25 associate degree programs, along with more than 30 Continuing Education and professional certificates. Along with its main Scranton campus, the college offers six other locations throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. In 2021, Lackawanna College was recognized as one of Fast Company’s world’s most innovative companies and also earned recognition as one the Fastest Growing Colleges by The Chronicle of Higher Education. In 2023, Lackawanna College was awarded the classification of one the Great Colleges to Work For by Modern Think.