Creative Health Care Insight Launches Innovative Initial Competency Component for Healthcare Onboarding

Nashville, TN, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Health Care Insight (CHCI) is excited to announce the launch of its Initial Competency Component, the only platform offering a tiered orientation process. Designed by healthcare professionals for healthcare professionals, this innovative platform aims to revolutionize the onboarding experience for new employees in the healthcare industry.

Comprehensive Onboarding Process for Optimal Care Delivery

The Creative Health Care Insight Initial Competency Component stands out because it recognizes the intricate challenges of orientation within healthcare organizations. This component empowers healthcare employees to efficiently manage the onboarding process, orientation progress and documentation, facilitate seamless communication between orientees, preceptors, and managers, and effortlessly extract criteria essential for Magnet®, Pathways to Excellence®, and PTAP applications.

“Our goal with the Initial Competency Component is to streamline traditional or tiered orientation processes, ultimately elevating the quality of care delivery across each healthcare organization,” said Aaron Garner, CEO of Creative Health Care Insight. “By providing a comprehensive and structured onboarding process, we can drastically reduce the organizational investment on orientation, assessments, and reporting.”

Reinventing Healthcare Onboarding

Creative Health Care Insight understood from the beginning the team of people needed to develop a successful healthcare onboarding program. In collaboration with nursing education specialists from multiple healthcare organizations who knew what an effective onboarding process could look like for new healthcare employees, CHCI developed the Initial Competency Component. It provides a robust communication and training solution that transforms orientation for new hires, boosts team morale, and enhances nursing retention in the healthcare setting.

“CHCI provided us an opportunity to partner with them to operationalize our vision of initial competencies through an electronic platform to standardize and improve efficiency with our onboarding process,” said Lisa Kidin, Executive Director of Interprofessional Practice, Education, Innovation and Research for Barnes Jewish HealthCare systemwide.

Key Benefits of the Initial Competency Component

“We’ve created a platform that not only simplifies the healthcare onboarding process but also supports continuous professional development,” said Thomas Ross, Chief Technology Officer at Creative Health Care Insights. “Our approach includes innovative strategies like tiered orientation and digital microlearning access, which significantly enhances new hire productivity and reduces turnover.”

Digital Microlearning:

Continuous access to updated organizational knowledge via cloud-based microlearning platforms supports immediate productivity and ongoing professional development of healthcare staff.

Tiered Orientation:

This precepting method ensures a smooth transition for new hires, reinforcing time management and gradually increasing responsibilities to promote expertise in the company culture, critical thinking and departmental workflows.

Seamless Communication:

The platform facilitates effective communication among new employee orientees, preceptors, and managers, ensuring everyone stays informed and aligned throughout the onboarding process.

Metrics and Insights:

By measuring the effectiveness of an onboarding plan and strategies using metrics like orientation time reduction and tracking new hire retention, organizations gain valuable insights into the success of their onboarding programs and their financial impact.

About Creative Health Care Insight

Creative Health Care Insight is a partnership between Creative Health Care Management and Kernel Equity. Creative Health Care Management brings their deep knowledge of the healthcare industry and Kernel Equity brings their technical expertise and extensive experience in building health care technology platforms.

Creative Health Care Insight is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for healthcare organizations to enhance their onboarding processes and improve overall care delivery. With a focus on continuous professional development and seamless communication, our onboarding software platform ensures that healthcare staff are well-prepared and supported throughout their careers.

For more information about Creative Health Care Insight and the Initial Competency Component, please visit [www.mychci.com]



Media Contact:

Aaron Garner, CEO

Creative Health Care Insights

aarong@mychci.com

484-706-0522

