Creative Health Care Insight Announces Exclusive Partnership with Renowned Nursing Education Innovator Dr. Ellen Joswiak, Launching Revolutionary TSAM® Implementation Consulting Education

Nashville, TN, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Health Care Insight (CHCI), the health care industry’s leading platform for nursing workforce development, announced an exclusive strategic partnership today with Dr. Ellen Joswiak, D.N.P., R.N., NPD-BC, officially launching the CHCI TSAM® Implementation Education Consulting division.This groundbreaking collaboration marks a pivotal moment in nursing education, as CHCI becomes the first and only platform authorized to offer comprehensive consulting services for the implementation of the Tiered Skills Acquisition Model (TSAM®).



The partnership, beginning in January 2026, positions Dr. Joswiak as Chief Clinical Education Consultant and thought leader for CHCI’s newly established consulting arm, bringing her decades of clinical expertise and evidence-based innovation directly to health care organizations seeking to transform their nurse onboarding and clinical orientation programs.



“This partnership represents more than an expansion—it’s a commitment to fundamentally changing how we prepare nurses to deliver exceptional patient care,” said Aaron Garner, CEO.

“By combining Dr. Joswiak’s expertise with the CHCI platform, we’re the first and only organization to offer a fully integrated approach—consulting, education, and technology—all working together to ensure lasting impact. Together, we’re not just implementing a model; we’re empowering health care organizations to build sustainable, evidence-based education programs that support nurses from day one through their entire careers.”

A Visionary Leader in Nursing Education

Dr. Ellen Joswiak has earned national and international recognition as a transformative force in Nursing Professional Development. As co-innovator of the Tiered Skills Acquisition Model (TSAM®), she has pioneered an approach to clinical orientation that addresses one of health care’s most pressing challenges: effectively transitioning novice nurses into confident, competent practitioners. The Tiered Skills Acquisition Model (TSAM®) framework has been presented and adopted at both national and international levels.



With a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Augsburg University (2017) and board certification in Nursing Professional Development, Dr. Joswiak brings unparalleled expertise in curriculum design, preceptor development, and quality improvement. Her career spans multiple decades of hands-on clinical work, education program development, and strategic leadership—giving her a rare, comprehensive understanding of what nurses truly need to succeed.



Dr. Joswiak’s scholarly work includes numerous peer-reviewed publications that have advanced the science of nursing education. She has presented at major conferences, facilitated workshops for health care leaders worldwide, and helped countless organizations seeking to revolutionize their approach to nurse development. Her work is distinguished by its practicality—rooted in rigorous evidence while remaining deeply focused on real-world implementation and measurable outcomes.

Introducing the TSAM® Workshop Series: Education Meets Implementation

The partnership is launching with an ambitious initiative: four exclusive, in-person TSAM® education workshops scheduled quarterly throughout 2026. The first workshop will be held in January 2026. Led by Dr. Ellen Joswiak, co-innovator of the TSAM® framework, these sessions will explore the foundational stages of TSAM® and its three essential pillars that support a robust orientation process.



Participants will engage in interactive discussions and hands-on activities designed to:

Explore the TSAM® Best Practices Toolkit

Address common implementation challenges

Apply practical strategies to foster organizational success

Develop preceptor tools that validate competence and strengthen clinical judgment in new nurses

These workshops provide the knowledge, tools, and confidence to successfully integrate TSAM® within your organization’s orientation and professional development programs.

“These aren’t passive learning experiences—they’re working sessions where teams will leave with concrete action plans,” Aaron Garner, CEO of CHCI, explained. “We’ll address the real barriers organizations face. This is about equipping people to create lasting change.”



Registration details and specific dates for all four 2026 workshops will be announced in the coming weeks. Organizations interested in early notification can contact Creative Health Care Insight (CHCI) directly.

The Creative Health Care Insight Advantage: Exclusive Access to Complete TSAM® Support

This partnership solidifies Creative Health Care Insight‘s position as the only comprehensive platform offering expert TSAM® implementation consulting services in conjunction with our automated platform. Only CHCI provides the complete ecosystem necessary for successful TSAM® implementation.



“Health care organizations have told us repeatedly that technology alone isn’t enough,” added Thomas Ross, Chief Technology Officer. “They need expertise, guidance, and someone who understands the change management complexities of transforming orientation programs. That’s exactly what this partnership delivers.”

About Creative Health Care Insight (CHCI)

Creative Health Care Insight is the premier platform for nursing workforce development, specializing in evidence-based solutions that transform how health care organizations onboard, develop, and retain nursing talent. As the exclusive provider of TSAM® implementation educational consulting services, Creative Health Care Insight partners with hospitals and health systems nationwide to build sustainable nursing education programs that improve clinical outcomes, enhance nurse satisfaction, and strengthen organizational culture. For more information, visit https://www.mychci.com/.

About Dr. Ellen Joswiak

Dr. Ellen Joswiak, D.N.P., R.N., NPD-BC, is a nationally recognized thought leader, innovator, and consultant in Nursing Professional Development. As co-innovator of the Tiered Skills Acquisition Model (TSAM®), she has dedicated her career to transforming how health care organizations transition and develop nursing talent. With board certification in Nursing Professional Development and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Augsburg University, Dr. Joswiak brings deep clinical expertise and evidence-based innovation to her consulting practice.

Her work has been presented internationally and published in leading nursing journals, influencing education practices across the globe.



