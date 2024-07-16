Innosphere Ventures Announces Available Wet Lab Space in Prime Location

Fort Collins, CO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innosphere Ventures, a leading supporter of technology startups, is thrilled to announce the availability of wet lab space just steps away from the Poudre River Whitewater Park, which is perfectly timed for summer adventures. If you're searching for budget-friendly laboratory spaces equipped with essential resources to kickstart your research or entrepreneurial journey, look no further!

We are excited to offer well-equipped BSL2 lab facilities, ideally suited for startups, aspiring entrepreneurs, and research-driven ventures.

Our private laboratory spaces come with a wide range of amenities, ensuring that your research environment is both functional and comfortable:

Foot pedal sinks with eye wash

Cabinets and drawers for storage

Lab bench space

Two labs with ducted Fume Hoods

Eight labs with Class II A2 Biosafety Cabinets

Shared conference room

Kitchenette with coffee service & lounge area

Centrally located shared equipment room

The shared equipment room features advanced instruments, including:

Countertop and standing centrifuges

Top loading autoclaves with a 69L chamber

High temp undercounter glasswasher with DI rinse

Commercial ice maker

Ducted fume hood

Millipore Sigma DI ultrapure H2O system

NanoDrop spectrophotometer

Qubit 4 fluorometer with WiFi

-86 degree Celsius freezer

Deep sink operated with foot pedals

Additionally, our facilities provide access to Innosphere office spaces and meeting rooms, offering:

Office leasing options from 388 sq/ft to 1055 sq/ft

Smaller lab space leasing options

Secure bike garage

Locker room and showers

Large conference room event space

Meeting rooms

Free business education

Espresso machine and coffee service

At a flat rate of $2,866.50 for 400-500 sq ft, our lab spaces are designed to accommodate a variety of research projects. Whether you're a startup in need of flexible workspace or an established lab looking for additional space, our facility can meet your needs.

To learn more about this unique opportunity or to schedule a tour of our facility, please get in touch with the Innosphere building manager at Zach@innosphereventures.org. We are happy to answer any questions and provide additional information about our lab space.

About Innosphere Ventures:

Innosphere Ventures is a fee-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the success of high-impact startup companies. With a powerhouse network spanning six states and including nine R1 universities and three State Bioscience Associations, Innosphere Ventures is a catalyst for innovation and economic growth.

