Innosphere Ventures Announces Available Wet Lab Space in Prime Location

Fort Collins, CO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innosphere Ventures, a leading supporter of technology startups, is thrilled to announce the availability of wet lab space just steps away from the Poudre River Whitewater Park, which is perfectly timed for summer adventures. If you're searching for budget-friendly laboratory spaces equipped with essential resources to kickstart your research or entrepreneurial journey, look no further!
We are excited to offer well-equipped BSL2 lab facilities, ideally suited for startups, aspiring entrepreneurs, and research-driven ventures.
Our private laboratory spaces come with a wide range of amenities, ensuring that your research environment is both functional and comfortable:
- Foot pedal sinks with eye wash
- Cabinets and drawers for storage
- Lab bench space
- Two labs with ducted Fume Hoods
- Eight labs with Class II A2 Biosafety Cabinets
- Shared conference room
- Kitchenette with coffee service & lounge area
- Centrally located shared equipment room
The shared equipment room features advanced instruments, including:
- Countertop and standing centrifuges
- Top loading autoclaves with a 69L chamber
- High temp undercounter glasswasher with DI rinse
- Commercial ice maker
- Ducted fume hood
- Millipore Sigma DI ultrapure H2O system
- NanoDrop spectrophotometer
- Qubit 4 fluorometer with WiFi
- -86 degree Celsius freezer
- Deep sink operated with foot pedals
Additionally, our facilities provide access to Innosphere office spaces and meeting rooms, offering:
- Office leasing options from 388 sq/ft to 1055 sq/ft
- Smaller lab space leasing options
- Secure bike garage
- Locker room and showers
- Large conference room event space
- Meeting rooms
- Free business education
- Espresso machine and coffee service
At a flat rate of $2,866.50 for 400-500 sq ft, our lab spaces are designed to accommodate a variety of research projects. Whether you're a startup in need of flexible workspace or an established lab looking for additional space, our facility can meet your needs.
To learn more about this unique opportunity or to schedule a tour of our facility, please get in touch with the Innosphere building manager at Zach@innosphereventures.org. We are happy to answer any questions and provide additional information about our lab space.
About Innosphere Ventures:
Innosphere Ventures is a fee-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the success of high-impact startup companies. With a powerhouse network spanning six states and including nine R1 universities and three State Bioscience Associations, Innosphere Ventures is a catalyst for innovation and economic growth.
